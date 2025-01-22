Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup

(c3) Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson will headline the 2025 edition of Railbird Music Festival, taking place May 31 and June 1 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. The 2-Day festival will bring together over 30 artists across three stages including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Cody Jinks, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Sierra Ferrell, Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Blackberry Smoke, Luke Grimes, Gavin Adcock and more to the grounds of the historic horse racing track for unforgettable performances and curated bourbon experiences, celebrating the spirit of Kentucky.

1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets will be available during the presale beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am ET. Fans can access 2-Day GA tickets at the guaranteed lowest price from 10am to 11am ET. Prices will increase at 11am. Sign up now at RailbirdFest.com to receive an SMS access code to the presale. A general on-sale will follow for any remaining Tickets.

GA+ Tickets provide access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxing seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water and dedicated on-site GA+ hospitality staff to assist with your festival needs. VIP Tickets include entry into the VIP Lounge with shade, lawn games, a dedicated merch store, plus preferred viewing areas at the two main stages and more. Platinum Tickets feature all VIP amenities plus golf cart transportation between stages, relaxed seating and complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar and coffee service in the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge, and more. The 2-Day Superfecta Ticket package provides an unmatched experience for two that features exclusive on-stage viewing, an invitation to a pre-show reception with a tour of the festival, light bites and drinks, access to all Platinum, VIP and GA+ amenities and more. Layaway plans available starting at $25 down.

