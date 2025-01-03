Jelly Roll Topped Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken' (2024 In Review)

Jelly Roll landed a top 24 story of October 2024 after his new album, Beautifully Broken, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Here are the details from Republic in our look back in the Year In Rock (and country!):

It notably marks the GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar's first #1 bow on the respective chart. This success has translated worldwide as this blockbuster body of work also arrived at #1 on the UK Country Albums Chart.

In other big news, Jelly is nominated for 3 CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year and he also just performed at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction of Ozzy Osbourne this past weekend. He delivered a rendition of the classic "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

The album Beautifully Broken and Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces) (Deluxe edition) follow Jelly Roll's record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, which debuted #2 on the Billboard Country charts, Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and was the largest debut Country album of the year. Named Beautifully Broken after his current US headlining tour that continues to make headlines and earn critical acclaim, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and current 3X CMA nominee's radio single "I Am Not Okay" that is Top 2 at Country, Top 12 at Hot AC, Top 20 at Top 40 and Top 20 (#18) on Billboard 100, as well as Top 10 rock radio track "Liar," ESPN's 2024 College Football Season anthem "Get By," and recently debuted track, "Winning Streak," which he first performed during his musical debut on the premiere episode of SNL's 50th Anniversary Season (9/28).

