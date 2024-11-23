Country Star Makenzie Phipps Takes On Christmas Classic 'O Holy Night'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps brings the holiday spirit to life with her latest Christmas single, a modern twist on the classic "O Holy Night." Opening with the warm tones of a dobro, the song blends timeless country charm with a fresh, heartfelt style that breathes new life into the beloved carol. Now available on all streaming platforms, this enchanting rendition captures the heart of the season and is set to become a holiday favorite for fans of all generations. "O Holy Night" was premiered by Country Evolution.
"I love the holidays, and Christmas music is some of my all-time favorites," shares Phipps. "As someone who is drawn to the classics, "O Holy Night" kept coming to mind and settling in my heart. I hope you enjoy this version as much as I enjoyed recording it!"
Phipps' previous single "Pink Whitney," seamlessly combines the nostalgic sounds of 90s country with a modern twist, offering a fresh take on the genre's tradition of drink-themed anthems. Joining the ranks of classics that mention Jack Daniels and Jim Beam, the song tells the story of a woman seeking solace at a bar. Rather than opting for the usual choices, she turns to a lesser-known spirit-Pink Whitney. With its cutting-edge sound, Pink Whitney blends heartbreak and sass, celebrating the emotional highs and lows of letting loose and finding comfort in something unexpected. "Pink Whitney" was premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine and featured by Whiskey Riff. With fresh merchandise and new music on the horizon, be sure to check out Makenzie Phipps today.
