Oliver Anthony Music's 'Cowboys and Sunsets' Stirs Mental Health Conversation

(The GreenRoom) Singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony Music's new song "Cowboys and Sunsets" serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of destigmatizing mental health struggles among men and fostering a culture of openness and support. Released last week at the beginning of Men's Mental Health Awareness Month and available today on all digital streaming platforms, the song's primitive creekside performance video has already remarkably garnered 11 million views across platforms. These numbers not only once again underscore the power of unfiltered music as a medium for addressing real issues, but also highlights the urgent need to continue conversations around men's mental well-being.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide, men's suicide statistics in the U.S. reveal a staggering 558,000 suicides annually--46,500 per month, 10,700 per week, over 1,525 per day, and roughly 63 per hour, with nearly two occurring every minute. For comprehensive support in men's mental health, visit https://headsupguys.org/; or for immediate assistance, dial or text The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a nationwide network of crisis centers that provides 24/7 confidential support to those in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress.

Following a blockbuster European run, sold-out two-night debut at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium, performances at events like RODEOHOUSTON and the CMC Rocks QLD 2024 festival in Australia, Oliver Anthony Music continues his "striking" (Houston Chronicle) OUT OF THE WOODS WORLD TOUR through summer.

Upcoming Oliver Anthony Music OUT OF THE WOODS Tour Dates:

6/14 - Marion, IL - MTN Dew Park

6/15 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

6/16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater

6/20 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest

6/22 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

6/29 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

7/7 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival

7/19 - Cullman, AL - Rock the South Music Festival

8/16 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia

8/21 - Put-in-Bay, OH - Bash on the Bay

8/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/24 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

9/1 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

9/13 - Allegan, MI - Allegan County Fair

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fairpark

Related Stories

News > Oliver Anthony