Chase Rice Profiled In Hook & Barrel Video Series 'The Chase'

() One of Country music's few Diamond-certified songwriters, Chase Rice, is profiled in a brand-new Hook & Barrel original video series titled "The Chase," out now. The captivating feature from the outdoor lifestyle publication offers an intimate look into Rice's life and passions away from the stage as he reflects on his artistry and musical journey.

Armed with a rifle and guitar, Rice sets out on an epic elk hunt in the rugged high desert of Utah, where he finds a much-needed respite from touring life and a deep connection to nature. This short film, the first of its kind from Hook & Barrel, takes place in the breathtaking Utah mountains and follows Rice as, together with editor-in-chief John Radzwilla, he scouts and chases the perfect bull before celebrating the day's success with a fireside acoustic set of songs from his latest album, Go Down Singin', plus a preview of unreleased new music.

The feature highlights Rice's passion for storytelling as he opens up through candid conversations about his career evolution and personal growth, giving viewers a rare glimpse into the man behind the music - including his decision to leave a major label deal to release Go Down Singin' independently, a bold move that has redefined his career. The album has been heralded by fans and critics alike as an authentic statement of his artistic evolution. As Billboard declares, "his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes," while "his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness with his new sound." Rolling Stone highlights the album as "an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country," noting that it finds Rice "trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change," while Cowboys & Indians proclaims that "maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album...one of 2024's most well-received country albums of the year."

With new music already in the works as anticipation builds for the next chapter in Rice's career, fans can also see him live on the upcoming Go Down Singin' International Tour, kicking off in March and visiting cities across the United States, Canada and Australia, with Rice also appearing on several major festival lineups throughout the year.

