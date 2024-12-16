Chase Rice Unplugging For Two Special Shows

(EBM) Chase Rice will perform two exclusive acoustic shows this coming February at the Neon Steeple, the intimate venue inside Chief's on Broadway. The special evenings will spotlight Rice's two most recent critically acclaimed and deeply personal albums while also featuring fan-favorite hits and unreleased new music. Tickets to both dates go on sale this Friday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. CT via Chase Rice.com.

February 13: A Night of I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell: Rice will delve into the storytelling and raw emotion of his record hailed for its authenticity and connection to his roots, with Forbes heralding the project as "a full-circle, career defining journey for Rice, as both a singer and a songwriter," and Billboard celebrating it as "one of 2023's most unexpected artistic pivots" on their all-genre best albums list. Featuring hits like "Bench Seat" and "Oklahoma" this album captured Rice's journey of loss, self-discovery and reconciliation with his past.

February 14: A Night of Go Down Singin': On Valentine's Day, Rice will feature his recently-released independent album praised by Rolling Stone as "an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country," which finds Rice "trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change," while Cowboys & Indians proclaimed that "maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album...what is sure to be one of 2024's most well-received country albums of the year." With tracks such as "Hey God It's Me Again" and "You In '85," the album showcases Rice's continued evolution as an artist, embracing vulnerability, soulful melodies and rich instrumentation.

Set within Eric Church's newly opened multi-level venue, Chief's, the Neon Steeple offers an intimate and unforgettable concert experience, giving fans an opportunity to see Rice perform these critically acclaimed albums in a rare setting. The two-story, 400-capacity performance space situated in the heart of the building is designed to prioritize the connection between artists and audiences, creating an atmosphere that feels personal and immersive while spotlighting original music performances on Nashville's famed Lower Broadway.

Following this pair of unique shows in the heart of Music City, Rice will embark on his recently-announced Go Down Singin' International Tour 2025 spanning Australia, the U.S. and Canada. Kicking off on March 8 and running through late August, the tour visits major markets such as Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Boston, Fort Worth, St. Louis, Oklahoma City and more, with Rice also appearing on several major festival lineups.

Related Stories

Chase Rice Announces Go Down Singin' Tour

Chase Rice To Perform On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chase Rice Surprise Releases 'Fireside Sessions' Album

Chase Rice Marks 'Go Down Singin' Release With 'You In 85' Video

News > Chase Rice