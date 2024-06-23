T. Graham Brown Duets With Wynonna On 'Take Me To The River'

(2911) T. Graham Brown, recently announced his brand new studio album titled 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals.' Slated to drop on Friday, August 2nd via Warner Music Group-ADA, the album is available for pre-order now and is packed with legendary collaborations, including Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In a surprise move for fans, Brown has released the third track from the album, "Take Me To The River," a duet with Wynonna. The song premiered on RFD and is now available.

"Al Green is one of the greatest soul singers of all time," shares Brown. "I felt the need to cut his and Teenie Hodges' song "Take Me To The River" because it is one of Al's biggest hits and one of my favorite songs. When thinking about a duet partner for it, I decided to call Wy. She's a masterful vocal stylist and sings with a ton of soul. I hope everyone enjoys this groovy track and will turn it up to 11."

"The Dark End of the Street," featuring Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMYAward-winning artist Tanya Tucker, was the first track released and exclusively premiered by Whiskey Riff. The second single, "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Day," was recently premiered by People and is quickly becoming a fan-favorite amongst Brown's fans, eagerly anticipating the new record.

'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals' track listing:

Produced by T. Graham Brown and Billy Lawson

(Songwriters in parentheses)

1. "It Tears Me Up" (Spooner Oldham, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by Percy Sledge

2. "Take Me to the River" w/ Wynonna (Al Green, Lewis Hodges)

*originally recorded by Al Green

3. "You Better Move On" w/ Little Anthony (Arthur Alexander)

*originally recorded by Arthur Alexander

4. "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" w/ Bettye LaVette (Chips Moman, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by Aretha Franklin

5. "Soul Man" (Lee Hayes, David Porter)

*originally recorded by Sam & Dave

6. "I'm Your Puppet" w/ Dwight Yoakam (Spooner Oldham, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by James & Bobby Purify.

7. "Walking the Dog" w/ Sammy Hagar (Rufus Thomas)

*originally recorded by Rufus Thomas. Sammy Hagar appears courtesy of Mailboat Records.

8. "Who's Making Love" w/ Sam Moore (Homer Banks, Jean Crutcher, Donald Davis, Raymond Jackson)

*originally recorded by Johnny Taylor. Sam Moore appears courtesy of Rhino Entertainment.

9. "When A Man Loves a Woman" w/ Zach Williams (Houston Lewis, James Wright)

*originally recorded by Percy Sledge. Zach Williams appears courtesy of Provident Label Group.

10. "Slip Away" (William Armstrong, Lewis Daniel, Wilbur Terrell)

*originally recorded by Clarence Carter.

11. "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" w/ Randy Houser (Steve Cropper, Otis Redding)

*originally recorded by Otis Redding. Randy Houser appears courtesy of Magnolia Music Group.

12. "Mustang Sally" w/ Delbert McClinton (Mack Rice)

*originally recorded by Wilson Pickett.

13. "The Dark End of the Street" w/ Tanya Tucker (Chips Moman, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by James Carr. Tanya Tucker appears courtesy of Fantasy Records.

14. "Knock on Wood" w/ Eddie Floyd (Steve Cropper, Eddie Floyd)

*originally recorded by Eddie Floyd.

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming 'I Tell It Like It Used To Be Tour' Dates:

JUN 22 - Polk County Commerce Center / Livingston, Texas*

JUN 25 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 04 - Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga.*

JUL 06 - Royston Amphitheater / Royston, Ga.

JUL 13 - Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.

JUL 25 - Private / Savory, Wyo.

AUG 06 - Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, Wisc.

AUG 10 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va.*

AUG 24 - Solid Rock Church / Covington, Ga.

SEP 07 - Governors Gun Club / Kennesaw, Ga.

SEP 21 - Depot Days Festival / Newbern, Tenn.

SEP 28 - Salt Fest / Grand Saline, Texas

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

OCT 18 - Rockdale Fair Park & Rodeo / Rockdale, Texas*

OCT 25 - The Grand Magnolia Ballroom / Pascagoula, Miss.

OCT 26 - Homochitto River Festival / Meadville, Miss.

*Co-Headline with T.G. Sheppard

