T. Graham Brown Scores First No. 1 Album

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA Award-winner, and newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown is thrilled to have his new album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals, debut upon its release at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 of the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart.

The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to top spots on the iTunes Charts, the 14 new song collection has garnered over 600,000 on-demand streams.

"To have 'From Memphis To Muscle Shoals' debut at #1 on the iTunes Blues Album Chart is nothing short of awesome," smiles Brown. "It's the first time in my career that I've ever had an album sitting at the top of the charts. Thanks to our entire team and all of the great guest artists for helping make this a beautiful experience. Bless y'all's hearts!!"

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming 'I Tell It Like It Used To Be Tour' Dates:

AUG 06 - Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, Wisc.

AUG 10 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va.*

AUG 24 - Solid Rock Church / Covington, Ga.

SEP 07 - Governors Gun Club / Kennesaw, Ga.

SEP 14 - Cowpea Festival / Charleston, Tenn.

SEP 21 - Depot Days Festival / Newbern, Tenn.

SEP 28 - Salt Fest / Grand Saline, Texas

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

OCT 18 - Rockdale Fair Park & Rodeo / Rockdale, Texas*

OCT 25 - The Grand Magnolia Ballroom / Pascagoula, Miss.

OCT 26 - Homochitto River Festival / Meadville, Miss.

*Co-Headline with T.G. Sheppard

