Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release

(BBR) GRAMMY award winning multi-PLATINUM artist, Lainey Wilson announced the July 4th release of brand-new song "4x4xU" off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

"4x4xU" is the third song to be released from Whirlwind, after Wilson's lead single "Hang Tight Honey" which is currently Top 20 at Country radio and climbing. The brand-new track was co-written by Wilson, Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, and produced by GRAMMY award winning producer, Jay Joyce.

Combining Wilson's distinctive songwriting style and signature country flair, "4x4xU" is a stripped-back, deeply personal record that offers a modern yet nostalgic ballad. The track beautifully explores the theme of finding solace within a loved one amidst life's whirlwinds.

Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, three ACM awards, including the coveted Entertainer of The Year, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour throughout the year.

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add "4x4xU" and Whirlwind HERE.

Whirlwind Track List:

1. Keep Up With Jones (Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin)

2. Country's Cool Again (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Aslan Freeman)

3. Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert) (Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

4. Broken Hearts Still Beat (Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass)

5. Whirlwind (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

6. Call A Cowboy (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

7. Hang Tight Honey (Lainey Wilson, Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Paul Sikes)

8. Bar In Baton Rouge (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Kasey Tyndall, Jason Nix)

9. Counting Chickens (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Josh Kear, Dallas Wilson, Jon Decious)

10. 4x4xU (Lainey Wilson, Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere)

11. Ring Finger (Lainey Wilson, Aaron Raitiere, Marti Dodson, Jon Decious)

12. Middle Of It (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

13. Devil Don't Go There (Lainey Wilson, Abram Dean, Lance Miller, Joe Fox)

14. Whiskey Colored Crayon (Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin)

