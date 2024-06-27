Tootsie's Sponsors Trackhouse Cars & Drivers + Battle of Broadway 150

(2911) Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain will drive a CRA late model for Rackley W.A.R. at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday, June 27 with support from Tootsie's. The race at the half-mile track kicks off a weekend of motorsports in Nashville.

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a longtime partner of Trackhouse Racing, will serve as primary sponsor. Famous for their purple branding and Lower Broadway bar, the one-day show at the track is just miles from downtown.

"First off, the NASCAR race weekend in Nashville is one of my favorite events of the year. The city and state are great supporters of racing, so to add a grassroots race at this historic venue one day early was a no brainer. Hopefully, we can light up the track just like the iconic Tootsie's purple lights up Broadway," Chastain said.

"Secondly, thanks to Trackhouse Racing for letting me compete and to Curtis, Willie and everyone at Rackley W.A.R. for letting an outsider hop in. I can't wait for this race to begin!"

Trackhouse Racing knows its going to be hard to top its last visit to Nashville Superspeedway in June 2023 when Ross Chastain claimed his third career victory in front of the team's hometown fans. Chastain led the field to the green from the pole position for the first time in his career. Taking the top position on lap one, the Team Chevy driver went on to collect a top-five finish in both stages and lead a race-high 99 laps en route to victory at the 1.33-mile oval. The team spent Sunday night celebrating at Toosie's downtown. Both Chastain and Daniel Suárez, who finished 12th in Nashville last year, wouldn't mind a repeat performance and a trip to Tootsie's after the race. While the team's race shop is in Concord, North Carolina, Trackhouse's executive headquarters are in Nashville.

