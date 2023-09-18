War Hippies Kick Off Tootsie's Birthday Bash in Nashville

(117) On Sunday, September 17, Country music duo War Hippies kicked off the annual Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Birthday Bash in downtown Nashville, Tenn. Donnie Reis began their set with his signature violin version of the Star Spangled Banner to a thundering chorus of tens of thousands of voices in the crowd singing the words to the National Anthem.

Scooter Brown introduced the band, the concept of what a "War Hippie" is and launched into Charlie Daniels' "Long Haired Country Boy" after espousing the importance that the Country Music Hall of Famer had on their career. They followed it with the duo's own fan favorites "Killin' It" and "The Hangman" as well as debuting a new song "So Sweet."

Following War Hippies on the Broadway stage was Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Oliver Anthony and more all out to celebrate the 63rd Birthday of the famed Nashville Honky-Tonk.

War Hippies - the country music duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and U.S. Army combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis - arrived on the scene in 2022 with a bang and have already garnered widespread critical acclaim for their genuine songwriting and stellar live performances. With a combined 25 years of touring experience and more than 20 million streams, neither is a stranger to musical success. An award-winning songwriter, Brown has collected numerous industry accolades and toured extensively with Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, the Marshall Tucker Band, Whiskey Myers and others, while Reis is a world-renowned violinist who has spent years on the road playing violin/fiddle, keys and guitars and written and recorded hit songs for a variety of artists as well as film and TV projects. The pair's throwback country feel, unique stories and positive message resonates with both fans and fellow artists alike - Randy Travis joined War Hippies on stage for their debut headlining performance and Tritt, along with Chris Janson, added the duo to their 2022 'Can't Miss Tour' months before War Hippies even released their first single. On tap for 2023 is new music and more shows, all while War Hippies continue their advocacy work supporting fellow veterans and military families.

