Ian Munsick Shares New Song 'Fixin' Me'

(EBM) When Wyoming native Ian Munsick moved to Nashville ten years ago to pursue music, he noticed a recurring theme among the relationships he observed that began amid the neon signs and party culture which permeates the town. Reflecting on this, Munsick's sobering "Fixin' Me" cites the toxic push-and-pull that often results, as one person tries to fix bad habits while the other remains complacent.

"There are a lot of bars in Nashville, a lot of drinking, a lot of broken love stories out there. I think that's everywhere, but especially in Nashville, alcohol really is the driver of how you meet people in the industry, and a lot of love stories happen through it," Munsick shared in an interview with RFD-TV.

"Fixin' Me" was written by Munsick, Trannie Anderson and Jared Conrad, and produced by Munsick, Conrad and Jeremy Spillman. View full lyrics and credits HERE.

"Nothing is more relatable than personal experience," Munsick adds. "As a songwriter, I've always tried to write about what I know instead of what I think people want to hear. 'Fixin' Me' is an intimate look at a relationship where one person is fixing themselves and the other is breaking because of that. When I started leaking this song to friends, most of them had experienced this same kind of relationship. It's funny how the things we keep closest to our chest are actually the things that others relate to the most. That's why being real and honest will always heal us in music and in life."

