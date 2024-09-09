Steve Earle Announces 10th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert

(2b) Today, Steve Earle and City Winery announced the 10th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit concert, which will take place on Monday, November 4, at The Town Hall in New York City. Hosted by Steve Earle, the event will feature performances from Earle, Jackson Browne, Margaret Glaspy, and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams. The five singer-songwriters will perform together in a guitar pull format, taking turns on guitar.

Limited VIP packages will be available here ($250-$8,500) and will include Town Hall's orchestra seating, as well as admission to the After Party immediately following the show and various experiences with Steve.

Steve Earle said, "Jackson Browne suited and showed up for our very first John Henry's Friends concert. We are thrilled to announce that, in celebration of our 10th anniversary, Jackson will return as our special guest."

VIP Packages ($250-$8,500) A pre-sale is underway now giving VinoFile members, past Town Hall VIP and GA ticket holders, Steve Earle and lineup fanbases and Town Hall members early access. VIP packages will go on sale to the public on Monday, September 16. General Admission ($75-$150) tickets will go on sale Monday, September 23, at The Town Hall.

All proceeds from this event, as has been the case with each of the previous John Henry's Friends Benefit concerts, will be donated to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families.

Past performers include Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, David Byrne, Rosanne Cash, Graham Nash, Shawn Colvin, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Terry Allen and others.

Steve Earle's live album, Alone Again (Live), was released digitally on July 12th and is available to stream now HERE. The 15-song record features live recordings from his 2023 tour and includes hits "I Ain't Ever Satisfied", "The Galway Girl", "Copperhead Road" and more. The vinyl and CD editions will be released on October 11th.

