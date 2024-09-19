Jesse Dayton & Steve Earle Chat on Sirius XM Outlaw Country This Weekend

(DP) Outlaw rocker Jesse Dayton is having an action-packed fall with a host of exciting projects, including an exclusive interview with Steve Earle airing on SiriusXM Outlaw Country this Saturday, September 28th at 9PM EST, his ongoing Road to Redemption tour, and a much-anticipated role as the opening act for Tab Benoit on his I Hear Thunder tour this December. Benoit's new album, which just hit #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart this week, is fueling excitement for their upcoming tour. Dayton's high-octane performances, combined with these recent milestones, have made him one of the most talked-about artists in outlaw country and blues right now.

Jesse Dayton's Insightful Interview with Steve Earle Airs This Saturday - Jesse Dayton and Steve Earle sat down for a rare, in-depth interview that will air on SiriusXM Outlaw Country this Saturday, September 21st at 9 PM ET. The two artists, who share deep Texas roots, reflected on their careers and the musical traditions that shaped their work. For Jesse, this interview was a full-circle moment, recalling how he first saw Steve's rockabilly band perform at Antone's in Texas as a teenager and later became one of only three artists-alongside Earle and Lucinda Williams-to perform on all nine Outlaw Country Cruises.

"The interview we did on Steve's show is probably one of the more insightful conversations I've ever had," Dayton says. "Steve knows the part of Texas I grew up in like the back of his hand. We talked about everything from oil rig workers blasting blues and honky tonk music, to our time around Townes Van Zandt, to the TV and film projects we've both been involved with over the years."

The interview also hinted at possible future collaborations between Dayton and Earle. For fans of both artists, this conversation is a can't-miss event, offering a rare glimpse into the rich history of the outlaw country scene.

The Road to Redemption Tour: Jesse Dayton's Gritty Return Jesse Dayton is currently on his Road to Redemption tour, which kicked off earlier this month and has already featured standout performances at venues such as Daryl's House in Pawling, NY and the Iridium in NYC. Dayton is showcasing tracks from his latest album, Hard Way Blues, produced by Grammy-winner Shooter Jennings, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart.

"I've been blown away by the energy on this tour," Dayton says. "The crowds have been amazing, and it feels great to bring Hard Way Blues to life on stage."

Joining Dayton on the tour are Mike Stinson, known for his soulful songwriting, and Ghalia Volt, a rising blues-rock star whose transatlantic trio has been electrifying audiences. The tour continues through October, with Dayton teasing new collaborations and special Road Kings holiday shows set to be announced soon.to the Stage

Opening for Tab Benoit on the "I Hear Thunder" Tour

This December, Jesse Dayton will join blues legend Tab Benoit on his I Hear Thunder tour. Fresh off the release of his first new album in 13 years, Benoit's record has just reached #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, solidifying him as one of the most respected figures in contemporary blues. Dayton, who will serve as the opening act for the tour, is excited to bring his own brand of outlaw blues to the stage alongside Benoit.

"Tab's new album is absolutely incredible, and it's an honor to be a part of this tour," Dayton says. "We're going to bring it every night, and I can't wait to see how these shows unfold."

The I Hear Thunder tour is expected to be a major highlight for blues and guitar fans, featuring Dayton's gritty energy and Benoit's signature soulful performances.

About Jesse Dayton

With a career spanning over three decades, Jesse Dayton has carved out a unique niche in the music world, blending outlaw country, rock, and blues. He has collaborated with legendary artists such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Rob Zombie, and his music has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Known for his fiery live performances, Dayton continues to push musical boundaries while staying true to his Texas roots. His latest album, Hard Way Blues, produced by Shooter Jennings, represents a bold new chapter in his career.

Tour Dates: Road to Redemption Tour

Sep 17 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater*

Sep 18 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

Sep 19 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java*

Sep 20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Café & Music Hall*

Sep 24 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord**

Sep 25 - Nashville, TN - The 58**

Sep 27 - Raleigh, NC - The Rialto Theatre**

Sep 28 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat**

Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar**

Oct 1 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits**

Oct 2 - Orlando, FL - Conduit**

Oct 4 - Tampa, FL - New World**

Oct 5 - Bonita Springs, FL - Center for the Arts Bonita Springs**

Oct 10 - Waco, TX - Texas Music Café

Nov 2- Houston TX - McGonigle's Mucky Duck (solo acoustic)

*With Mike Stinson

**With Ghalia Volt

Tour Dates: Tab Benoit's "I Hear Thunder" Tour

Dec 4 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box

Dec 5 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box

Dec 6 - Buffalo, NY - The Big Easy/Town Ballroom

Dec 7 - Lewisburg, PA - Weis Center PAC

Dec 11 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate

Dec 13 - Derry, NH - Tupelo

Dec 14 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center

Dec 15 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

Dec 18 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

Dec 19 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Dec 20 - Athens, GA - The Foundry

Dec 21 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

