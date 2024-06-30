Lee Greenwood Reveals July 4th Celebration Plans

(2911) ACM, CMA, and GRAMMY award-winning country music legend Lee Greenwood is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his timeless patriotic anthem "God Bless The U.S.A." with the first-ever vinyl release of his iconic album, 'American Patriot.' The record, which comprises his most popular patriotic songs in a single LP collection, will be pressed on red, white, and blue 'fireworks' splatter vinyl and is available now for purchase.

During 4th of July week, Lee will be performing live in Oregon (7/4), Texas (7/5), and Louisiana (7/6). Additionally, Greenwood will be featured across multiple national media platforms, including the 'Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A.' special airing on Newsmax TV Sunday, June 30th at 9/8c, and again on Newsmax TV Thursday, July 4th at 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT.

SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58 will also air their July 4th special featuring Lee Greenwood as host on Thursday, July 4th. In addition, Music Choice is offering a limited-edition channel, 'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' during July 4th week. Additionally, Greenwood will make appearances on The Monica Crowley Podcast, The American Pastors Network, InterMountain Christian News, Deseret News and more!

Black Cat Fireworks recently announced their latest Lee Greenwood signature series cake, 'Salute To Service', a spectacular creation which features 170-shots (500 gram) and is available at fireworks retailers across the country. The firework was created to honor the servicemen and women who defend our freedom every day! This stunning display features five beautiful colors and will be sure to light up the night skies from coast-to-coast during the holiday.

Related Stories

'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' Wins Big At 45th Annual Telly Awards

Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A. TV Special For Memorial Day

Lee Greenwood Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.' With Special Vinyl Release

Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood

More Lee Greenwood News