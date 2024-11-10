.

An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day

11-10-2024
(2911) As we lead into this Veterans Day weekend and honor those who gave everything for this great nation, RFD-TV will premiere a one-hour music special 'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' on Monday, November 11th at 8 PM (ET) with a re-airing at 12 AM (ET).

Music performances will include Big & Rich, Crystal Gayle, Gavin DeGraw, Home Free, Jamey Johnson, John Berry, Michael Ray, Michael W. Smith + The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Sam Moore + T. Graham Brown, Tracy Lawrence and, of course, a finale performance of Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless The U.S.A." with a cast of artists that also includes Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, John Conlee, Deana Martin, Neal McCoy, Billy Dean, and Rodney Atkins, among others. Special video appearances by Dolly Parton, Paula Dean, and Kid Rock!

During the taping of this special, two adapted homes were given to deserving veterans through Greenwood's association with Helping A Hero, a 501(c)3 organization. Those homes were donated by Louis and Patti Breland of Breland Homes in Huntsville, Alabama.

