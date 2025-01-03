Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour

(2911) Country music icon and Grammy Award-winning artist Lee Greenwood is set to bring his patriotism and chart-topping hits to fans across the country with the announcement of his 2025 American Spirit Tour. With initial performances spanning 17 cities from Florida to Michigan, and Arkansas to Pennsylvania, Greenwood promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all generations.

Best known for his legendary hit "God Bless the USA," Greenwood's tour will kick off on January 22 at the Seminole Casino in Immokalee, Fla., and will continue throughout 2025 with many more shows to be added. Audiences can expect to hear a mix of his timeless classics, including "I.O.U." and "Dixie Road," alongside other fan favorites that celebrate the spirit of America.

"The American Spirit Tour is a celebration of the values and pride that make this country great," said Greenwood. "I can't wait to hit the road and share these special moments with fans from coast to coast."

2025 LEE GREENWOOD AMERICAN SPIRIT TOUR DATES:

Jan 22 - Seminole Casino - Immokalee, Fla.

Jan 23 - Flagler Auditorium - Palm Coast, Fla.

Jan 24 - South Florida State College - Avon Park, Fla.

Jan 25 - Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.

Jan 31 - Five Points Washington - Washington, Ill.

Feb 1 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

April 1 - Whatley Center for the Performing Arts - Mt. Pleasant, Texas

May 2 - Savannah, Ga.

May 3 - Waleska, Ga.

May 16 - Honeywell Center - Wabash, Ind.

June 21 - Rock The Country Festival - Little Rock, Ark.

June 23 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

June 28 - Charlotte, Ark.

July 26 - Marion Center, Pa.

July 27 - Dunbar, Pa.

September 20 - Cherokee, N.C.

October 18 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Okla.

November 8 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, Ind.

