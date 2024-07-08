Brooks & Dunn Triumph With REBOOT 2024 Tour

(The GreenRoom) Country Music Hall of Famers and best-selling duo of all time Brooks & Dunn have wrapped their REBOOT 2024 Tour, and "reinforced the incredible mark the pair left on country music" (Men's Journal). Joined by renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy and country hitmaker ERNEST, Brooks & Dunn entertained packed crowds delivering their signature electrifying performances night after night for over 20 arena and amphitheater dates across the United States and Canada. The multi-generation audiences danced and sang along to many of the duo's timeless hits including "Brand New Man," "My Maria," "Neon Moon," "Only In America" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

"Fans in attendance acted like they'd been counting down the days for this event to happen - and, indeed, a goodly portion probably had been - as evidenced by the way they hooted and hollered, boot-scooted and, of course, boogied through one big hit after another during the 19-song set." - The Mercury News/East Bay Times

"With more No. 1 hits than the duo can fit into a concert and a rocking country sound that provided a template for a host of country acts that have followed the duo onto the country scene, Brooks & Dunn's place in country music's history is secure." - Florida Weekly

"Make no mistake, this is a "don't miss" show. Concert goers enjoyed every minute while singing their hearts out to songs they loved and were taken back to memories made years ago." - Men's Journal

"The room was filled with fans from across generations... as millennials and their parents shared in a sound that is enjoying a resurgence among the younger generations who grew up on "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and related steel-and-fiddle heavy music." - The Music Universe

"And if their newfound gusto is any indication, it seems like the time-tested pair will be kicking up dust for the foreseeable future" - Boulder Weekly

With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history - regardless of genre - Brooks & Dunn's influence on today's country has never been in question. Hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria" and "Believe" have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding "together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums." Their original "Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones" vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo's recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart's history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the "Modern Era Artist" category and they hold the record for the longest running Country Music residency in Las Vegas.

