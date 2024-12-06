Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum

(The GreenRoom) Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves were recently recognized for the success of their collaboration on "Neon Moon," which has officially been certified PLATINUM by the RIAA.

Captivating listeners since its 2019 release on Brooks & Dunn's REBOOT, Musgraves co-produced the "stunning" (Billboard) reimagination with Dann Huff, transforming the classic into a "pulsing, chillwave honky-tonk" (Rolling Stone) that introduced the track to a new generation of fans.

Once artists like Brooks & Dunn hit the Country Music Hall of Fame, folks don't expect much in the way of new ideas. But, thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style. The best-selling duo of all time, their yin-and-yang country-rock blend has earned them 20 Number Ones - plenty of material to fill stadium-rocking set lists. And with a Grammy-winning, course-of-history shifting catalog written mostly themselves, they could rest easy knowing without doubt they left a permanent mark on the American songbook. But Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have always been the restless type. Out now via Sony Music Nashville, REBOOT II is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format of giving today's most engaging artists in and out of country music the near-impossible task of reimagining an iconic Brooks & Dunn song; except this time, the artists were given maximum creative freedom. With styles ranging from progressive country and classic bluegrass to heavy metal, orchestral pop, and beyond, the very fabric of songs most country fans know by heart was transformed. Whether it was '90s grunge, '70s style studio rock, or swampy soul, the duo encouraged each artist to throw out the playbook. REBOOT II's 18 tracks include reinterpreted hits such as "Neon Moon," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," and "Believe," resulting in a dynamic and eclectic collection that spans genres and generations. Brooks & Dunn continue to break records, tallying the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas, and criss-cross North America year after year on their sold-out tours. They recently announced 2025 dates for the first leg of their NEON MOON TOUR.

Kacey Musgraves is a seven-time Grammy Award winner who released her fifth studio album Deeper Well in March 2024. Deeper Well is Kacey's biggest selling debut landing at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart and her fifth #1 debut on the Top Country Album chart. Deeper Well is the first release since her critically acclaimed 2021 album star-crossed, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. star-crossed was the follow up to Musgraves' groundbreaking 2018 album Golden Hour which earned Kacey her third No 1 debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and distinguished her as only the third artist to ever take-home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2022, Musgraves was honored by Time Magazine as one of their 'Women of the Year,' and GLAAD Media Awards as their prestigious Vanguard Award recipient. Musgraves has also been honored as part of Billboard's 'Women In Music, and Variety's 'Power of Women' as well as the Country Music Hall of Fame hosting a comprehensive exhibit of the artist's life titled Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors. In 2023, Musgraves achieved her first Hot100 #1 for "I Remember Everything," a duet with Zach Bryan. "I Remember Everything" is the first country music duet in 40 years since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers "Islands in the Stream" (1983) to reach this feat. "I Remember Everything" won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song by a Duo or Group at the 66th annual ceremony in February 2024. With this win, Musgraves became the only artist ever to receive a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo performance and Best Country Duo or Group performance.

Related Stories

Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album

Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Root II'

Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'

News > Brooks Dunn