Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Root II'

Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot II'

(SMN) Brooks & Dunn release their highly anticipated collaboration project REBOOT II, via Sony Music Nashville. The album serves as the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 release REBOOT, following a similar concept but with a fresh twist. This time, a new generation of today's top artists-from country to beyond-were given full creative freedom to join forces with the duo.

The result is a collection that showcases Brooks & Dunn's iconic catalog while pushing genre boundaries. Featuring 18 exciting new collaborations with Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Marcus King Band, Megan Moroney, Warren Zeiders, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, The Cadillac Three, Halestorm, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Earls of Leicester, Jake Worthington, Hailey Whitters, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, HARDY, ERNEST, A Thousand Horses and Corey Kent.

"Brooks & Dunn's second 'Reboot' album highlights bluesmen, rockers, country stars like Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, reviving classics...two dozen of modern music's most fundamental artists perform note-perfect yet unique renditions of hits. It feels like they're new hands playing ball with comfortable gloves." - Tennessean

"The energy is palpable. I've had so many people tell me that you've been the soundtrack of their lives." - The TODAY Show

"One of the greatest of all the Brooks & Dunn songs gets a kick-ass revival with Lainey. The new diva holds her own opposite platinum-plated country vocal legend Ronnie. The 2005 number has always rocked, and it does so again." - Music Row on "Play Something Country"

"Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, oh my! Brooks & Dunn's forthcoming collaborative album, Reboot II, is overflowing with today's hottest country acts reinterpreting some of the group's most classic works." - Holler

"With their new album Reboot II, Brooks & Dunn is letting loose a bit and having a bit of fun along the way... living legends." - Wide Open Country

To celebrate the release of REBOOT II, Brooks & Dunn performed their hit song "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" on TODAY on Wednesday (11/13), watch here. Next week, the Country Music Association recently announced that the legendary duo will be joined by Jelly Roll for a live TV debut performance of "Believe." Fans can catch the exciting performance during the 58th Annual CMA Awards airing on ABC next Wednesday (11/20) at 7:00PM CT.

Once artists like Brooks & Dunn hit the Country Music Hall of Fame, folks don't expect much in the way of new ideas. But, thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style. The best-selling duo of all time, their yin-and-yang country-rock blend has earned them 20 Number Ones - plenty of material to fill stadium-rocking set lists. And with a Grammy-winning, course-of-history shifting catalog written mostly themselves, they could rest easy knowing without doubt they left a permanent mark on the American songbook. But Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have always been the restless type. Out November 15 via Sony Music Nashville, REBOOT II is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format of giving today's most engaging artists in and out of country music the near-impossible task of reimagining an iconic Brooks & Dunn song; except this time, the artists were given maximum creative freedom. With styles ranging from progressive country and classic bluegrass to heavy metal, orchestral pop, and beyond, the very fabric of songs most country fans know by heart was transformed. Whether it was '90s grunge, '70s style studio rock, or swampy soul, the duo encouraged each artist to throw out the playbook. REBOOT II's 18 tracks include reinterpreted hits such as "Neon Moon," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," and "Believe," resulting in a dynamic and eclectic collection that spans genres and generations. Brooks & Dunn continue to break records, tallying the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas, and criss-cross North America year after year on their sold-out tours. They recently announced 2025 dates for the first leg of their NEON MOON TOUR

