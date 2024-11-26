Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album

(The GreenRoom) Last Wednesday, Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn were honored with the prestigious "Vocal Duo of the Year" award at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, marking their 15th victory in the category. With this win, the legendary duo, who remain the best-selling country duo of all time, tie for the most CMA Award wins ever with a total of 19.
The night was made even more unforgettable by their "performance of the night" (The Hollywood Reporter) alongside Jelly Roll, a nine-member choir and 16-piece orchestra for a "moving" (Good Morning America) rendition of "Believe" that left the audience teary-eyed and led to a standing ovation, making it "one of the evening's most emotional, impactful performances" (Billboard).
Solidifying their enduring influence and exceptional artistry in country music, the performance highlights the release of REBOOT II, their critically acclaimed new collaboration album.
Since its release on November 15, REBOOT II has been streamed 14 million times, is currently charting in the Top five Country Albums, and has garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Check it out here
Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Root II'
