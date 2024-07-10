.

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video

07-10-2024 4:43 PM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video

(TPR) Lee Brice, along with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters have set the tone for the summer with their hit track, "Drinkin' Buddies." The single is currently climbing the Country radio charts and was Mediabase's #1 most added song upon impact, with an impressive 109 first weeks adds.

Today, they have released the feel-good music video for the track exclusively with People.com - showing the three stars coming together to let loose and celebrate the folks we lean on.

Fans can see Lee out on the road this year playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows.

Related Stories
Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video

Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice Teams With Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters For 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice Helps Raise Over $570,000 For The Nikki Mitchell Foundation

More Lee Brice News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming- Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour- more

AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Hits Major Milestone- Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover- more

Day In Country

Megan Moroney Delivers 'Hell Of A Show'- Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video- more

Reviews

Little Richard - Right Now!

Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'

Aatmaa - Cataclysm

The dB's - Stands for deciBels

Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming

Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour

Duff McKagan Recruits Lee Ving's Range War & D.O.A.'s Joe Keithley For Tour

Ice Nine Kills and Reel Big Fish Give 'Walking On Sunshine' A Ska Punk Makeover

Adam Lambert Reveals 'AFTERS' Track Details

The Rolling Stones Celebrating LA Shows With Special Merch Events

Sunset Rubdown End 15 Year Hiatus With 'Always Happy To Explode'

MUSHROOMHEAD Unleash 'Prepackaged' Video