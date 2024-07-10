Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video

(TPR) Lee Brice, along with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters have set the tone for the summer with their hit track, "Drinkin' Buddies." The single is currently climbing the Country radio charts and was Mediabase's #1 most added song upon impact, with an impressive 109 first weeks adds.

Today, they have released the feel-good music video for the track exclusively with People.com - showing the three stars coming together to let loose and celebrate the folks we lean on.

Fans can see Lee out on the road this year playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows.

