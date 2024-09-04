Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Lineup Expands Once Again

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces a fourth round of performers for the 2024 edition of the festival to take place at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park from Friday October 4 to Sunday October 6. Now in its 24th year, the free music festival with over 70 artists performing on six different stages will once again present an eclectic bill of top performers spanning an array of genres.

Today, the festival adds Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ the Guilty Ones, Ustad Noor Baksh, Sgt. Splendor, Chaparelle, The Infamous Stringdusters, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Alisa Amador, Miko Marks, and Yo La Tengo.

"Last year in the park, I found myself missing Warren even more than usual and I decided that, in his honor, I would take the Banjo stage with a bluegrass band from now on. I'm proud to say that, this year, that band will be Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway." - Steve Earle

HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS 24

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA

October 4-6, 2024

FOURTH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ The Guilty Ones

Ustad Noor Baksh

Sgt. Splendor

Chaparelle

The Infamous Stringdusters

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Alisa Amador

Miko Marks

Yo La Tengo

THIRD LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Cat Power Sings Dylan '66

Cunningham Bird

Mavis Staples

Combo Tezeta

Wonder Women of Country

Steve Earle w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Matt the Electrician

John Cooper Clarke

Carlene Carter

Jessica Pratt

Wreckless Strangers

SECOND LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Sleater Kinney

Emmylou Harris

Sean McConnell

Levitation Room

Ibibio Sound Machine

Jobi Riccio

Dakhabrakha

Tony Trischka's Earl Jam

Devendra Banhart

INITIAL LINEUP

Greensky Bluegrass

Robyn Hitchcock

Big Star's Radio City 50th Anniversary

The Wood Brothers

Fruition

Bobby Rush

Haley Heynderickx

The Bones Of J.R. Jones

Alice Gerrard

Glen Hansard

