Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Lineup Expands Once Again

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces a fourth round of performers for the 2024 edition of the festival to take place at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park from Friday October 4 to Sunday October 6. Now in its 24th year, the free music festival with over 70 artists performing on six different stages will once again present an eclectic bill of top performers spanning an array of genres.
Today, the festival adds Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ the Guilty Ones, Ustad Noor Baksh, Sgt. Splendor, Chaparelle, The Infamous Stringdusters, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Alisa Amador, Miko Marks, and Yo La Tengo.
"Last year in the park, I found myself missing Warren even more than usual and I decided that, in his honor, I would take the Banjo stage with a bluegrass band from now on. I'm proud to say that, this year, that band will be Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway." - Steve Earle
HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS 24
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA
October 4-6, 2024
FOURTH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ The Guilty Ones
Ustad Noor Baksh
Sgt. Splendor
Chaparelle
The Infamous Stringdusters
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Ramblin' Jack Elliott
Alisa Amador
Miko Marks
Yo La Tengo
THIRD LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT
Cat Power Sings Dylan '66
Cunningham Bird
Mavis Staples
Combo Tezeta
Wonder Women of Country
Steve Earle w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Matt the Electrician
John Cooper Clarke
Carlene Carter
Jessica Pratt
Wreckless Strangers
SECOND LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Sleater Kinney
Emmylou Harris
Sean McConnell
Levitation Room
Ibibio Sound Machine
Jobi Riccio
Dakhabrakha
Tony Trischka's Earl Jam
Devendra Banhart
INITIAL LINEUP
Greensky Bluegrass
Robyn Hitchcock
Big Star's Radio City 50th Anniversary
The Wood Brothers
Fruition
Bobby Rush
Haley Heynderickx
The Bones Of J.R. Jones
Alice Gerrard
Glen Hansard
