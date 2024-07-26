Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'

(Republic) Post Malone has premiered the music video for his new single "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs. It heralds the release of his anxiously awaited debut country album, F-1 Trillion, out August 16th.

In the visual, they take over Downtown Nashville with the two performing atop a flatbed semi-truck as it rolls down Broadway. The two have been teasing the collaboration on social media, generating millions of views. The record notably marks the first collaboration between Post and Combs.

Increasing the excitement around F-1 Trillion, Post recently joined forces with Bud Light for "A Night in Nashville," delivering an intimate performance of songs from the upcoming LP. The evening boasted an A-list cohort of special guests, including Blake Shelton, HARDY, Joe Nichols, and Sierra Ferrell.

Meanwhile, Post's record-breaking mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the charts and the conversation. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020." It became Post's sixth #1 and Wallen's second #1. It has clinched the #1 spot on the Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as "the longest running number one song of 2024." Not to mention, it took flight as "the first single to debut at #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and hold the top on each chart for three weeks to follow." Toppling the Billboard Global 200 chart as well, it has already gathered over 1 billion streams.

"I Had Some Help" arrived on the heels of Post and Wallen's landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA. On Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Wallen on stage for the live debut of "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd.

Related Stories

Goldfinger and Less Than Jake Take On Post Malone's 'I Had Some Help'

Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone

Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour

Post Malone And Blake Shelton Streaming 'Pour Me A Drink'

News > Post Malone