Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' To Radio

(BBR) With 28 #1 singles, multi-platinum country music superstar Jason Aldean - who's currently on his 2024 extended "Highway Desperado" Tour - follows his Hot 100 #1 single "Try That In A Small Town" and anthemic "Let Your Boys Be Country" with "Whiskey Drink," impacting radio today.
Featured on his 11th studio album, Highway Desperado, the award-winning, GRAMMY nominated, and multi-faceted entertainer's compelling new single finds a man pleading with his vices, begging them to help ease the pain of losing her. Written by Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan.
As featured by CBS Mornings, Associated Press, Billboard, The Tennessean, LA Times, American Songwriter, Fox and Friends and more, Aldean's HIGHWAY DESPERADO - produced by Michael Knox - features fourteen tracks total with three co-written by Aldean - a first since his 2009 Wide Open album.
HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows Aldean's double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned Aldean his #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Song" and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his "songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution).
UPCOMING "HIGHWAY DESPERADO" TOUR DATES:
8/1/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^
8/2/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^
8/3/24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^
8/8/24 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center^
8/10/24 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^
8/16/24 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
8/17/24 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
8/24/24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion&
8/25/24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion&
8/29/24 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
8/30/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live&
9/5/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater&
9/6/24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater&
9/7/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre&
9/12/24 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
9/20/24 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center
9/21/24 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center
10/5/24 - Macon, GA - Macon Amphitheater&
& with Hailey Whitters
^ with Lauren Alaina
