Jason Aldean Launching Full Throttle Tour

(BBR) ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X Entertainer of the Year Country powerhouse Jason Aldean today announces he will hit the road on his Full Throttle Tour 2025 Powered by Patriot Mobile, featuring special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on May 23 and will travel North America, with stops including Toronto's Budweiser Stage, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Denver's Ball Arena, Grand Rapid's Van Andel Arena, Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena, Charleston's Credit One Stadium and more before wrapping up in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on October 4th.

As previously announced, Aldean is also set to co-headline the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA on May 30th with Brooks & Dunn. Patriot Mobile serves as the official sponsor of the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, January 22nd. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the first general on sale beginning Friday, January 24th at 10am local time. Presale and on sale dates vary by market; see full routing below and check local listings at JasonAldean.com for more information.

For a full list of VIP packages and next level fan concert experiences including premium tickets, VIP Lounge access and a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with Jason Aldean, visit vipnation.com.

FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:

Fri May 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center&

Sat May 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage&

Sun May 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC&

Fri May 30 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park#%

Thu Jul 17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center&

Fri Jul 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP&

Sat Jul 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Thu Jul 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater&

Fri Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

Sat Jul 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Thu Aug 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena&

Fri Aug 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

Sat Aug 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake&

Thu Aug 14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion&

Fri Aug 15 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman@

Sat Aug 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^

Thu Aug 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

Fri Aug 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^

Sat Aug 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Thu Sep 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena^

Fri Sep 05 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center&

Thu Sep 11 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre&

Sat Sep 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

Thu Sep 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena&

Fri Sep 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena&

Sat Sep 20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center&

Thu Sep 25 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME&

Fri Sep 26 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater&

Sat Sep 27 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium&

Fri Oct 03 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre&

Sat Oct 04 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre@

# Co-headline with Brooks & Dunn

% Already On-Sale

& On-Sale 1/24

^ On-Sale 1/31

@ On-Sale 2/21

