Lainey Wilson And Sam Hunt To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

(CEG) The four-day Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam wrapped with a sell-out crowd last month, and on night one, 300 choreographed drones lit up the night sky announcing Lainey Wilson as the first headliner for the 2025 Festival. Last week, organizers revealed Country superstar Sam Hunt as the second of four headliners.

Set in beautiful Panama City Beach May 30 - June 1, 2025, tickets for the event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals" are now on sale at www.GulfCoastJam.com. Additional headliners and the full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Lainey has just exploded the past couple of years, and we were so excited to announce her as the first of four headliners for next year." said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "Sam Hunt has been one of our most requested artists, and we can't wait to see him open the 2025 Festival."

This year's Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam was headlined by Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum and sold out in record time before 2023 came to a close. Organizers added an extra night of entertainment in 2022 to commemorate the festival's 10-year anniversary. The fourth night was such a success, the decision was made to make the additional day a permanent part of the schedule.

"What better way to kick off our 2025 Festival than with the ACM Entertainer of the Year and Sam Hunt," added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "Every year just gets better and better, and having Lainey and Sam here is an amazing start."

All passes for 2025, including General Admission, VIP Pit, Super VIP, and Side Stage are available only at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

