Jordan Davis Added to 2025 Gulf Coast Jam

(CEG) Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt were recently announced as the first two headliners for the four-day Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, set in beautiful Panama City Beach May 30 - June 1, 2025. Today, organizers revealed Jordan Davis has been added to the Thursday lineup for the four-day event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals." All passes are currently on sale at www.GulfCoastJam.com.
"Jordan played Gulf Coast Jam in 2022, just as his 'Buy Dirt' duet with Luke Bryan was exploding," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "He won the CMA Song of the Year with that amazing song, and his career has just exploded."
With Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt announced as headliners and Jordan Davis added to the lineup, two more headliners and the entire lineup will be divulged in the coming weeks.
"This is already shaping up to be an amazing lineup, and we can't wait to let our Jammers in on the other two headliners and the entire lineup soon," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "We've sold out the last two years, so we're encouraging people to get their passes and make lodging reservations now."
Lainey Wilson And Sam Hunt To Headline Gulf Coast Jam
Full 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Lineup Announced
Parker McCollum Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam
Cody Johnson Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam
Foreigner Stream Previously Unreleased Lou Gramm Track 'Turning Back Time'- blink-182 Expand 'One More Time' With Part 2- Twenty One Pilots- more
Rare David Lee Roth Song Gets Animated Video- Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show- more
Post Malone Surprise Releases Expanded 'F-1 Trillion' Album- Nate Smith Scores Record-Breaking 3rd Consecutive Multi-Week No. 1- Kenny Chesney- more
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Foreigner Stream Previously Unreleased Lou Gramm Track 'Turning Back Time'
Static-X To Play 'Stripped Down, Bare Bones' Wisconsin Death Trip Club Shows
Mastodon Expand 'Crack The Skye' For 15th Anniversary
The Offspring Share Surprise Jam With Yungblud
Watch Less Than Jake Recap European Vacation With 'Not My Problem' Video
Pet Shop Boys Share 'Feel' Video
blink-182 Expand 'One More Time' With Part 2
Twenty One Pilots Take 'The Craving' To No. 1