Jordan Davis Added to 2025 Gulf Coast Jam

(CEG) Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt were recently announced as the first two headliners for the four-day Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, set in beautiful Panama City Beach May 30 - June 1, 2025. Today, organizers revealed Jordan Davis has been added to the Thursday lineup for the four-day event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals." All passes are currently on sale at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

"Jordan played Gulf Coast Jam in 2022, just as his 'Buy Dirt' duet with Luke Bryan was exploding," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "He won the CMA Song of the Year with that amazing song, and his career has just exploded."

With Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt announced as headliners and Jordan Davis added to the lineup, two more headliners and the entire lineup will be divulged in the coming weeks.

"This is already shaping up to be an amazing lineup, and we can't wait to let our Jammers in on the other two headliners and the entire lineup soon," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "We've sold out the last two years, so we're encouraging people to get their passes and make lodging reservations now."

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson And Sam Hunt To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

Full 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Lineup Announced

Parker McCollum Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam

Cody Johnson Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam

News > Gulf Coast Jam