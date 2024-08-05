Chicago Launching New 2024 North American Tour

() Chicago announced today new 2024 North American tour dates which will kick off October 22 and go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 9. The touring announcement follows the news of the band's highly anticipated concert album Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) which will be released September 27 on Rhino Records.
Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) will be available from Rhino.com on September 27 in 4LP, 3CD, and digital configurations. This 26-track live collection was recorded on September 16, 1971, about a week after the John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts opened in the nation's capital. For more than 50 years, the concert has remained unreleased except for the performance of "Goodbye," which debuted in 2018 on Chicago: VI Decades Live.
The Kennedy Center performance includes more than two hours of live music by Robert Lamm (keyboard, vocals), Terry Kath (guitar, vocals), Peter Cetera (vocals, bass), Danny Seraphine (drums), Lee Loughnane (trumpet, vocals), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (woodwinds, vocals).
The show explores all three studio albums that Chicago released since their 1969 debut. The songs span a range of styles, underscoring the band's ability to blend genres seamlessly. There are rockers ("25 Or 6 To 4" and "I'm A Man"), ballads ("Colour My World" and "Beginnings"), jazz-influenced tracks ("Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"), and extended song suites ("Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon" and "It Better End Soon.")
Chicago is currently co-headlining the Heart & Soul Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire and will finish the incredible run of shows in Palm Desert, California on September 7.
Newly Announced 2024 North American Tour Dates:
DATE CITY VENUE
22-Oct-24 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
24-Oct-24 Erie, PA. Warner Theatre
25-Oct-24 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
26-Oct-24 Morristown. NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
29-Oct-24 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
30-Oct-24 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
1-Nov-24 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live
2-Nov-24 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live
3-Nov-24 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
6-Nov-24 Utica, NY The Stanley Theatre
9-Nov-24 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10-Nov-24 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
13-Nov-24 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater
14-Nov-24 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium
16-Nov-24 New Buffalo, MI Silver Creek Event Center
17-Nov-24 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
