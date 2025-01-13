Chicago Announce 2025 North American Summer Tour

(fcc) Multi-Grammy award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago announced today new summer tour dates running from June through September across North America.

The 2025 tour date announcement comes on the heels of an extraordinary 2024 which saw them playing sold-out shows across America - and in Japan - both solo and co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire. 2025 will see the band celebrate its 58th anniversary of touring with no sign of slowing down.

Chicago will kick off 2025 with an appearance and performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC on January 24 before launching the tour January 26 in Melbourne, FL.

They will also return to their highly anticipated and record-setting residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas on February 28. Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, Chicago is known for their classic pop tempos and signature horns. The newest run of dates starts June 13 at The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite, MN and runs through September 10 at the Rady Shell in San Diego, making stops all across the U.S. Tickets for most of the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, Jan 17.

FULL CHICAGO TOUR DATES:

January 26, 2025 - Melbourne, FL - King Center For The Performing Arts

January 30, 2025 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

January 31, 2025 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

February 28, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 1, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 4, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

March 5, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 7, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 8, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 9, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 12, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 14, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 15, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

March 27, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort *

March 28, 2025 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

March 29, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

March 31, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Apr 2, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 4, 2025 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

April 5, 2025, Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

April 8, 2025 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

April 9, 2025 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

April 11, 2025 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

April 12, 2025 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

April 13, 2025 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 16, North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

April 18, 2025 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

April 19, 2025 - Durham, NC - DPAC

June 13, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater *

June 17, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater *

June 18, 2025 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center *

June 20, 2025 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center *

June 21, 2025 - Ft Wayne, IA - Embassy Theatre *

June 24, 2025 - Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium *

June 25, 2025 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *

June 27, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre *

June 28, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

July 1, 2025 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater *

July 2, 2025 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre *

July 4, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavillion

July 22, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Virginia Beach - The Dome *

July 23, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap */**

July 25, 2025 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center *

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

July 27, 2025 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

July 29, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

July 31, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *

August 1, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavillion *

August 2, 2025 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavillion *

August 5, 2025 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza *

August 6, 2025 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *

August 8, 2025 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark *

August 9, 2025 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino *

August 10, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

August 21, 2025 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *

August 23, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater *

August 24, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater *

August 27, 2025 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *

August 31, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

September 3, 2025 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts *

September 5, 2025 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

September 6, 2025 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery *

September 7, 2025 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery *

September 9, 2025 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

September 10, 2025 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

Newly announced date - *

On sale February 14 - **

