Derision Cult Unleash New Song 'Abdication Day'

(C Squared) Chicago-based industrial rock powerhouse Derision Cult has dropped their latest single "Abdication Day," a track that promises to captivate listeners with its high-octane energy and profound lyrical themes. The single serves as a precursor to their highly anticipated EP, Mercenary Notes Pt 2, scheduled for release on March 14, 2025, through Glitchmode Recordings.

"Abdication Day" is a frenetic rocker, reminiscent of JUDAS PRIEST's iconic guitar riffs blended with the live, heavy drum beats that drive the track forward. The song features a dynamic range of vocal styles-from the robotic intonations akin to SKINNY PUPPY to soaring high-octave metal screams. Throughout, heavy guitars dominate, setting a relentless pace that mirrors the song's message of resistance and self-authenticity.

The lyrics of "Abdication Day" are inspired by a poignant conversation between band founder Dave and his stepson during a flight back from Ireland. Reflecting on the pressures of daily life and societal expectations, Dave recalls advising his stepson on the importance of self-definition, a theme that resonates deeply in the song's narrative. "It's up to you to define how people see you, so own it," Dave remarked, a line that has since become central to the track's message.

This song, originally a demo from eight years ago, remains true to its roots and is a favorite in Dave's solo acoustic sets around Chicago, where it transforms into a ballad reminiscent of a Kris Kristofferson tune.

"Abdication Day" is not just a musical release; it's a bold statement about fighting against the overstimulation and media manipulation that cloud our identities. DERISION CULT invites listeners to a sonic journey that encourages standing firm in one's truth amidst the chaos of modern life.

The single is available now on all major streaming platforms. Fans of the band and new listeners alike can look forward to the full release of Mercenary Notes Pt 2 this coming March, which promises more of DERISION CULT's signature blend of industrial rock and introspective lyricism.

Produced by Sean Payne at Glitch Mode Studios, Mercenary Notes Pt 2 continues DERISION CULT's journey through aggressive industrial metal, pulling influences from thrash, blues, and outlaw country. The EP features six tracks that tackle themes of survival, technology, and the power dynamics within media manipulation. Alongside Reeves Gabrels, the EP includes guest appearances from Pete Berwick and Ronaldo Rodriguez, with remixes contributed by Justin Broadrick (GODFLESH) and CYANOTIC.

