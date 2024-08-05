Scotty McCreery Announces Fall of Summer Tour

(EBM) With his sixth No. 1 under his belt for "Cab in a Solo" and the release of Rise & Fall, his most critically acclaimed album to date with Billboard naming it one of the 50 Best Albums of 2024 (So Far), Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery is getting back to what he loves most this Fall...performing.

Having spent almost half his life in the spotlight making country music, the North Carolina native is set to launch his headlining Fall of Summer Tour. Named after his current single of the same name, the tour will take the North Carolina native across the U.S. and Canada with stops in Santa Fe, NM; Bakersfield, CA; Stamford, CT; Windsor, Ontario; Kansas City, MO and more.

"I'm so proud of my new Rise & Fall album, and I'm pumped to bring the Fall of Summer Tour out on the road," said McCreery. "Performing live is one of my favorite things to do, and I can't wait to play these songs for folks across the country as well as a few Canadian shows in Ontario."

Tickets for some dates are on sale now with most going on sale this Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 am local time. Purchase at ScottyMcCreery.com.

Fall of Summer Tour Dates:

*9/2 Wauseon, OH Fulton County Fair

*9/13 Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

*9/14 Abilene, TX Mulligans Outdoor Bash

*9/21 Central Point, OR Bi-Mart Amphitheatre at the Expo

*9/23 Bakersfield, CA Kern County Fair

*9/28 Columbia, SC Segra Park

*9/29 Fort Myers, FL Island Hopper Festival

+10/4 Nixa, MO Aetos Center for the Performing Arts

*10/5 Benton, MO Benton Speedway

+10/17 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

+10/18 La Porte, IN La Porte Civic Auditorium

*10/19 Wisconsin Dells, WI Crystal Grand Music Theatre

+11/7 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

>11/8 Stamford, CT Palace Theatre

*11/9 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

+11/15 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino

+11/16 Choctaw, MS Pearl River Resort

+11/21 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesar's Windsor

+11/22 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort - Entertainment Centre

*12/6 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Kansas City Casino

+12/7 Hinton, OK Sugar Creek Casino

*Previously Announced Date

+On Sale Aug. 9

>On Sale Aug. 16

