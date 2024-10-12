Scotty McCreery Premiered 'Fall Of Summer' Video At Times Square

(EBM) Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery has released the official music video for his current radio single, "Fall of Summer." The video made its premiere via CMT earlier today being played on the Paramount billboard in New York City's Times Square. It debuted later on YouTube followed by a special YouTube afterparty.

The new video, directed by McCreery's frequent collaborator, Austin, TX-based filmmaker Jeff Ray, finds McCreery in his beloved home state of North Carolina on the shores of North Topsail Beach while the video's storyline featuring a couple's summer of love that fades with the autumn breeze was shot in Galveston, TX.

"This video really captures that nostalgic look back at a past summer love that 'Fall of Summer' is all about," said McCreery. "Does the couple make it or does the relationship end off-camera? I want to hear what people think."

Written by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Brent Anderson and produced by Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis, "Fall of Summer," is currently Top 40 and climbing the chart at country radio and was most added in its first week. Filled with mature nostalgia, and built on one of the album's most modern, cinematic sounds, the mid-tempo and reflective standout finds the country crooner's vocal at a low simmer, as a guy looks back on a season of life that ultimately faded, but also made room for the here and now.

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Releases 'Fall of Summer (NC State Version)' Due to Fan Demand

Scotty McCreery Announces Fall of Summer Tour

Scotty McCreery Takes 'Rise & Fall' To No. 1

Scotty McCreery Streams New Album 'Rise and Fall'

News > Scotty McCreery