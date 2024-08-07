Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now Is No. 1 Soundtrack In U.S.

(NLM) Move over and let Papa take over, Deadpool and Wolverine - Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now is the #1 soundtrack in the country. The original motion picture soundtrack to the highest grossing hard rock cinema event in North American history has officially topped not only the Soundtrack Albums chart, but also debuted at #1 on the Vinyl, Rock and Hard Music Album and Indie Store Album Sales charts-as well as placing top 5 on the Current Albums, Independent Albums and Digital Albums charts.
The Los Angeles Times recently observed, "As far as live acts go, they're one of the best in the business - and now they have the movie to prove it" - and with the July 26 release of the RITE HERE RITE NOW original motion picture soundtrack via Loma Vista Recordings, GHOST now offers up documented audio proof. This collectible double LP and CD includes a 16-page photo book, official film poster and 18 songs from the band's debut feature film, recorded live at GHOST's now-legendary pair of sold out shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.
In addition to live versions of classics and deep cuts spanning the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock ensemble's vaunted catalog, the RITE HERE RITE NOW soundtrack features the film's previously unreleased end credits anthem, the unearthed third Papa Nihil 1969 era single "The Future Is A Foreign Land". The RITE HERE RITE NOW soundtrack is available worldwide on all digital services, 2xLP, 2XCD and cassette (UK exclusive)
