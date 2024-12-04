Dead & Company Reveal New Dead Forever Sphere Las Vegas Dates

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have announced that they will be returning to Sphere Las Vegas next spring to launch a new installment of their "Dead Forever" residency.

The band played the first set of residency dates at the exciting new venue this past spring and will be returning for a new run of dates that will be kicking off on March 20th and run through May 17th.

Additional shows are set for March 21st, 22nd, 27th, 28th, 29th, April 17th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th, 26th, and May 9th, 10th, 11th, 15th, and 16th. The band is also offering sign-ups for presale tickets on their official website.

Per the announcement on the site: Presale codes will be sent to all registered fans at least 15 minutes before the presale begins. Presale start times will be staggered based on show(s) requested. Details will be included when you receive your code.

Both General Admission and Reserved Seating options will be available starting Tuesday, December 10th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

