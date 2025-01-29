Ozzy, Springsteen, Grateful Dead items Lead MusiCares' Julien's Auction

(Homage) Julien's Auctions presents the annual charity relief auction during GRAMMY Week to benefit MusiCares' mission to provide a safety net for music professionals in times of need. Held in conjunction with the MusiCares Persons of the Year celebration, the initiative raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the recent wildfires in Greater Los Angeles. This year, the auction takes on even greater importance as MusiCares continues its work to address both the immediate and ongoing needs of music professionals affected by these devastating events.

Auction headliners include items from MusiCares Persons of the Year honoree the Grateful Dead including Jerry Garcia's ivory suit worn on the iconic Go To Heaven album cover and Jerry Garcia limited edition print by Henry Diltz; Mickey Hart's original and signed psychedelic artwork created on drum heads, cymbals & more such as "Planet 91011" illuminated Artwork, "Mind Your Head" marijuana cans assemblage Piece, "Flying Saucer" drum cymbal, "John Cage" painting and "Psychopomp #11 - Litt Goldman" limited-edition print; Bobby Weir's owned and played D'Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 guitar, Vox AC15HWX amplifier, pedalboard and guitar case containing set lists, picks and beyond; Bill Kreutzmann owned and used white Yamaha Alex Acu-a 10" timbale and Zildjian 18" medium thin crash cymbal; rare album test pressings of Wake Of The Flood, Built To Last and Without A Net signed by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux; a Grateful Dead ski package; 30 Trips Around the Sun 80-disc box aset; McIntosh Grateful Dead limited-edition wireless loudspeaker systems; Grateful Dead Experience - tour of the Grateful Dead vault and more.

Highlights include: Bruce Springsteen 2024 signed Butterscotch Blonde Fender American Vintage II Telecaster; Dolly Parton sequined jumpsuit worn at 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Event when she was honored; Stevie Nicks Saturday Night Live promotional shoot signed top hat; music video and performance ensembles worn by K-pop groups SEVENTEEN 17 IS RIGHT HERE (2024 compilation album), NewJeans (2024 Billboard Women In Music where they made history receiving K-pop's first "Group of the Year" award) and Tomorrow X Together (minisode 3: TOMORROW); Gibson Les Paul, D'Angelico, and Fender Squier Guitars signed by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Dave Grohl, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Dee Snider & more; Lionel Richie's custom-made burgundy satin, military-style blazer; Slash signed 2024 Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard electric guitar in November Burst finish; Ozzy Osbourne signed 2024 Ebony Gibson Les Paul Standard Electric Guitar and signed by participants in Ozzy's 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Jack Black, Wolfgang Van Halen, Billy Idol, Jelly Roll, Maynard Keenan of Tool, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt, and Steve Stevens; Sir Paul McCartney's 2021 book of the year, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present hand signed and personalized to the winning bidder accompanied by a once in a lifetime, Abbey Road Studios experience with producer Giles Martin; Jeff Tweedy owned, played and signed Abernethy Old King "Lucky" Prototype electric guitar in Cadillac Green Metallic finish.

Plus, items from James Hetfield, the Rolling Stones, Steve Miller, Coldplay, Meghan Trainor, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Quincy Jones, James Taylor, Jim James and more. Find more details and register to bid here

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young Items Lead Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Never Before Seen Tom Petty Performance Part Of MusiCares Event

MusiCares Launches Help For The Holidays

Joan Jett Auctioning Signature Gibson Guitar For COVID-19 Relief

News > MusiCares