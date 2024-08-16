Brantley Gilbert Teams With Justin Moore For 'Dirty Money'

(EBM) With his seventh studio album arriving on September 13 via The Valory Music Co., multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert releases the final preview of Tattoos with "Dirty Money" featuring Justin Moore, an industrial-strength anthem and a true blue-collar banger in tribute to the clean conscious that comes from a lifetime of sweat equity.

Written by Gilbert with Josh Phillips, "Dirty Money" opens the project with a thunderclap of self-sufficient pride and wastes no time bringing the Georgia native's world into focus, breaking through a peaceful calm with pounding drums, mile-deep distortion and Gilbert's smoke-and-soul vocal:

There's a bunch of folks from my town to your town to SoCal

All over Alabama, to New York chasing down that dirty money

They plow the ground and grow it up and fill the field with tractor dust

From cotton to tobacco busting up their backs for dirty money

Hey, hey, hey

Everybody gets it different, it depends on where you're from

Only way I know to get, is get it like my daddy done

On a piece of land from his old man, he handed down to me

John Deere® turns the rows, sunshine turns it green

And that's the way we learned it

So, that's the way we earn it

Pray for rain, from corn to grain

It keeps the whole world turning

Duty calls, they need us

We're proud to be the last ones at the bank

And the first ones up to make dirty money

Working with primary co-producer Brock Berryhill, Tattoos matches Gilbert's ink in both striking design and depth of meaning. Through flowing curves and jagged lines, shadow and light look back on a life of blue-collar pride and full-throttle rebellion - along with addictive love, abiding faith and blessings beyond what any of us deserve.

The result is an electrifying mix of in-your-face aggression and roughneck reflection, as Gilbert delivers another full-spectrum soundtrack to modern country life. But this time, he was careful to put an emphasis on his early days, both in sound and substance. Focusing on real instruments over synthetic effects, molten hot power chords and solos which rip the fabric of space and time pair with thundering drums and Gilbert's diesel-powered vocal, more dynamic here than it has been in years - and put to use in a variety of big-picture, small-town settings.

In celebration of his new album Tattoos, Gilbert will headline Brantley Gilbert's World's Largest Album Release Party on Broadway in downtown Nashville on Friday, September 13. The free multi-artist concert is part of FREEDOM FRIDAY events kicking off the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend (September 13-15). Presented by 1st Phorm Energy, with additional partnership from Rousch, Polaris, and Modern Buggy, the 4th annual FREEDOM FRIDAY concert honors members of the Military, Police, Fire, First Responders and Frontline Heroes. The 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment will perform a helicopter aerial demonstration and a pre-concert flyover by the 101st Airborne Division.

"Dirty Money" featuring Justin Moore follows the release of "Me And My House" featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones, a hand-over-heart declaration of purpose and a defiant tip of the hat to the independent country rap world Gilbert has always admired, as each collaborator wrote and performed their own verses.

As lead single "Over When We're Sober" with Ashley Cooke climbs the charts at country radio after being most added upon its debut, Gilbert's headlining Off The Rails Tour continues August 30 in Kettering, Ohio, with stops in Duluth, Minn., Council Bluffs, Iowa and Goddard, Kan. through the fall.

Tattoos Tracklist:

Songwriters in parentheses

Dirty Money ft. Justin Moore (Brantley Gilbert, Josh Phillips)

Over When We're Sober (Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke) (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason DeFord, Justin Wilson)

Tattoos (Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Cole Taylor)

Gone By Now (Brantley Gilbert, John Byron, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

Off The Rails (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

The Hell That Raised Us (Brantley Gilbert, John Byron, Devin Dawson)

Me And My House ft. Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones (Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Matthew David Jones, Brock Berryhill, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

God Isn't Country ft. Gary LeVox (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Ned Cameron, Jaxson Free, Jacob Hackworth, Taylor Phillips)

Out Here (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips)

Miss These Towns (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jaxson Free, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips)

Off The Rails Tour Dates

Aug. 30 Fraze Pavilion // Kettering, OH

Aug. 31 Walworth County Fair // Elkhorn, WI*

Sept. 1 Canfield Fair // Canfield, OH*

Sept. 13 Brantley Gilbert's World's Largest Album Release Party // Nashville, TN

Sept. 19 Mountain Health Network Arena // Huntington, WV

Sept. 20 Santander Arena // Reading, PA

Sept. 21 DCU Center // Worcester, MA

Sept. 26 LJVM Coliseum // Winston-Salem, NC

Sept. 27 The Corbin Arena // Corbin, KY

Sept. 28 Florence Center // Florence, SC

Oct. 3 Knoxville Civic Coliseum // Knoxville, TN

Oct. 4 First National Bank Arena // Jonesboro, AR

Oct. 5 Ozarks Amphitheater // Camdenton, MO

Oct. 10 Raising Cane's River Center Arena // Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 11 Cadence Bank Arena // Tupelo, MS

Oct. 12 The Sounds Amphitheater // Gautier, MS

Oct. 17 Enmarket Arena // Savannah, GA

Oct. 18 McKenzie Arena // Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 19 Atrium Health Amphitheater // Macon, GA

*Festival Date

