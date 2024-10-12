Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby

(Day in Country) Brantley Gilbert had a lot to celebrate as he rolled into Tupelo, MS on Friday night (October 11th) for the latest stop of his Off The Rails Tour. He took the stage and emotionally announced "We got a baby in Mississippi!".

Brantley took the stage as scheduled but he left after performing 4 songs and when he returned an hour later, a fan in attendance reported that, "1 hour later he returned and told us his wife delivered his new born child that he caught in his hands in a tour bus. Then gave the show of a lifetime."

Congrats to Brantley and his wife Amber on the birth of their third child. Now he can tell people that Tupelo was not only the birthplace of Elvis Presley, but also his own baby.

Update: Brantley shared the following update to Facebook on Saturday afternoon (October 12): "So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you." See the video he shared here

