Brantley Gilbert Announces The Tattoos Tour 2025

11-22-2024
(EBM) Wrapping a standout year of headlining shows, including a performance to 118K fans in downtown Nashville for the World's Largest Album Release Party, multi-Platinum country-rock trailblazer Brantley Gilbert announces his Tattoos Tour 2025, taking his seventh studio album from coast-to-coast across Northern America. Tickets will start at $25 plus applicable fees.

"My hope is that with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves-whether it's making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them. Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it's just for a few hours."

Fan club presales for BG Nation begin Monday, Nov. 25, and general on sale begins Friday, Nov. 29 at 10am local time at BrantleyGilbert.com. With a focus on ensuring each tour stop delivers an unforgettable experience, Gilbert will be joined by special guests Travis Denning, Black Stone Cherry, Austin Snell, Colt Ford and Payton Smith on select dates. Full dates below with additional cities to be announced.

