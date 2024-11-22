(EBM) Wrapping a standout year of headlining shows, including a performance to 118K fans in downtown Nashville for the World's Largest Album Release Party, multi-Platinum country-rock trailblazer Brantley Gilbert announces his Tattoos Tour 2025, taking his seventh studio album from coast-to-coast across Northern America. Tickets will start at $25 plus applicable fees.
"My hope is that with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves-whether it's making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them. Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it's just for a few hours."
Fan club presales for BG Nation begin Monday, Nov. 25, and general on sale begins Friday, Nov. 29 at 10am local time at BrantleyGilbert.com. With a focus on ensuring each tour stop delivers an unforgettable experience, Gilbert will be joined by special guests Travis Denning, Black Stone Cherry, Austin Snell, Colt Ford and Payton Smith on select dates. Full dates below with additional cities to be announced.
Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'
Brantley Gilbert Streams New Album 'Tattoos'
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more
Jelly Roll Shares New Song 'Run It' For Sonic the Hedgehog 3- Brantley Gilbert Announces The Tattoos Tour 2025- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest
Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden
The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour
Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute
KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary
Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father
George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million