Koe Wetzel's Late Night TV Debut Goes Online

(EBM) Rolling Stone notes, "there's an undeniable thrill" that comes with grunge-infused country rocker Koe Wetzel's music, and with his first-ever single at Country radio, "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph already Top 40 on Billboard charts in just six weeks and two People's Choice Country Award noms, his presence with new album 9 Lives is undeniable.

After 8 years of building his touring base, the "ain't startin' my day until 2 a.m.-er" made his debut on late night, naturally. Wetzel and Murph joined forces to perform "High Road" in the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS/Paramount+.

Wetzel never met a genre wall he couldn't tear down: The Texas singer-songwriter has earned a rabid audience for his songs that mix country, rock, hip-hop, and even Nineties grunge. His 2016 album Noise Complaint endeared him to fans with its no- holds-barred lyrics about drunken nights, broken hearts and stints in jail, and included the Gold-certified hits "Love" (feat. Parker McCollum), "Something to Talk About" and the infamous "February 28, 2016." Wetzel's 2020 major label debut, Sellout, only furthered his legend with the Platinum-certified "Drunk Driving" and "Good Die Young" plus the Gold-certified "Kuntry & Wistern." The 2022 follow-up, Hell Paso, hit No. 3 on Billboard's Country Albums and spawned hits on both the country and rock charts, including the Gold-certified "Creeps" and "Cabo." To date, Wetzel has 2.8 billion total streams and has created a genuine experience with his live concerts, which he describes as "total chaos." In 2023 alone, he sold more than 275,000 tickets, and appeared for a third time on POLLSTAR's Top Worldwide Tours. Wetzel has played prominent festival sets this summer and opened for Morgan Wallen on the superstar's One Night at a Time Stadium Tour in Texas, while also headlining his own Damn Near Normal World Tour, currently underway. His new album, 9 Lives (Columbia), is available everywhere now as lead single "High Road" with Jessie Murph arrives as his debut Country radio single while also climbing both the Hot AC and Top 40 charts.

Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:

Aug. 16 Council Bluffs, Iowa || Stir Cove (Harrah's Casino) - SOLD OUT

Aug. 21 Cleveland, Ohio || Jacobs Pavilion

Aug. 22 Columbus, Ohio || KEMBA Live! Outdoor - SOLD OUT

Aug. 23 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE - SOLD OUT

Aug. 24 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem - SOLD OUT

Aug. 28 Boston, Mass. || Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Aug. 29 Uncasville, Conn. || Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 30 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 31 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena - SOLD OUT

Sept. 4 Charleston, W.V. || Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 5 Roanoke, Va. || Berglund Center

Sept. 6 Columbia, S.C. || Colonial Life Arena - SOLD OUT

Sept. 7 Cary, N.C. || Koka Booth Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Sept. 12 Kansas City, Kan. || Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 13 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater

Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum - SOLD OUT

Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena - SOLD OUT

Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT

Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center - SOLD OUT

Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County

Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage - SOLD OUT

Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3

Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage

Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor

Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2

Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club

Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli

Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club

Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta

Additional Shows:

Aug. 17 Wichita, Kan. || Bulls, Bands and Barrels

Sept. 14 Prior, Okla. || Born & Raised

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond

