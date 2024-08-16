Koe Wetzel's Late Night TV Debut Goes Online

(EBM) Rolling Stone notes, "there's an undeniable thrill" that comes with grunge-infused country rocker Koe Wetzel's music, and with his first-ever single at Country radio, "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph already Top 40 on Billboard charts in just six weeks and two People's Choice Country Award noms, his presence with new album 9 Lives is undeniable.
After 8 years of building his touring base, the "ain't startin' my day until 2 a.m.-er" made his debut on late night, naturally. Wetzel and Murph joined forces to perform "High Road" in the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS/Paramount+.
Wetzel never met a genre wall he couldn't tear down: The Texas singer-songwriter has earned a rabid audience for his songs that mix country, rock, hip-hop, and even Nineties grunge. His 2016 album Noise Complaint endeared him to fans with its no- holds-barred lyrics about drunken nights, broken hearts and stints in jail, and included the Gold-certified hits "Love" (feat. Parker McCollum), "Something to Talk About" and the infamous "February 28, 2016." Wetzel's 2020 major label debut, Sellout, only furthered his legend with the Platinum-certified "Drunk Driving" and "Good Die Young" plus the Gold-certified "Kuntry & Wistern." The 2022 follow-up, Hell Paso, hit No. 3 on Billboard's Country Albums and spawned hits on both the country and rock charts, including the Gold-certified "Creeps" and "Cabo." To date, Wetzel has 2.8 billion total streams and has created a genuine experience with his live concerts, which he describes as "total chaos." In 2023 alone, he sold more than 275,000 tickets, and appeared for a third time on POLLSTAR's Top Worldwide Tours. Wetzel has played prominent festival sets this summer and opened for Morgan Wallen on the superstar's One Night at a Time Stadium Tour in Texas, while also headlining his own Damn Near Normal World Tour, currently underway. His new album, 9 Lives (Columbia), is available everywhere now as lead single "High Road" with Jessie Murph arrives as his debut Country radio single while also climbing both the Hot AC and Top 40 charts.
Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:
Aug. 16 Council Bluffs, Iowa || Stir Cove (Harrah's Casino) - SOLD OUT
Aug. 21 Cleveland, Ohio || Jacobs Pavilion
Aug. 22 Columbus, Ohio || KEMBA Live! Outdoor - SOLD OUT
Aug. 23 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE - SOLD OUT
Aug. 24 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem - SOLD OUT
Aug. 28 Boston, Mass. || Roadrunner - SOLD OUT
Aug. 29 Uncasville, Conn. || Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 30 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 31 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena - SOLD OUT
Sept. 4 Charleston, W.V. || Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 5 Roanoke, Va. || Berglund Center
Sept. 6 Columbia, S.C. || Colonial Life Arena - SOLD OUT
Sept. 7 Cary, N.C. || Koka Booth Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
Sept. 12 Kansas City, Kan. || Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 13 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater
Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena
Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater
Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum - SOLD OUT
Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena - SOLD OUT
Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT
Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center - SOLD OUT
Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County
Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage - SOLD OUT
Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3
Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage
Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor
Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2
Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club
Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)
Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli
Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club
Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta
Additional Shows:
Aug. 17 Wichita, Kan. || Bulls, Bands and Barrels
Sept. 14 Prior, Okla. || Born & Raised
Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond
Koe Wetzel Hits The Charts With '9 Lives'
Koe Wetzel's '9 Lives' Arrives
Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph Take 'High Road' To Radio
Koe Wetzel To Deliver '9 Lives' Album This Summer
Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63- Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'- The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75- The Killers Kick Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Stream Post Malone's Debut Country Album 'F-1 Trillion'- Brantley Gilbert Teams With Justin Moore For 'Dirty Money'- Chase Rice- more
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Road Trip: Special 'I'm Hungry!' Edition
Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Live Recruit Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo For first New Single in 6 Years
Creed Premiere 'Are You Ready?' Video 25 Years Following Song's Release
Don Henley Remasters 'Building The Perfect Beast' For 40th Anniversary
Crobot Seek Bigfoot With 'Nothing' Video
Falling In Reverse Mark Album Release With 'Prequel' Video
Foster The People Return With 'Paradise State of Mind'