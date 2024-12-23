Koe Wetzel Takes 'High Road' To No. 1

(EBM) Koe Wetzel caps a breakout year with another major career milestone, earning his first No. 1 single at Country radio with "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph, topping both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country charts this week while also Top 20 Hot AC and Top 25 at Top 40.

"Look at us with a No. 1! Jessie, you're a beast of a singer and writer, glad we share this one together. Amy, Carrie, Laura, Serrato and Gabe, it's an honor any time we're in a room together," shares Wetzel. "It's been an unbelievable year and to cap it off with this is just unreal. Huge shoutout to the fans for already making this one Platinum, to our promo team for working their asses off all year and to Country radio for taking a chance on a kid from East Texas."

Released in July as his fifth studio album, 9 Lives has proven to be a defining album for Wetzel, earning recognition on multiple year-end best-of lists, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Tennessean, Holler and more, with the Los Angeles Times naming "High Road" specifically as the No. 8 best song of 2024 across all genres.

"High Road" showcases the mature level of vulnerability that defines the still hard-rocking album as a whole:

Imma let you cool down while I walk out

You ain't messing me up like the times before

I don't need a ticket to your sh*t show

Knock yourself out and hit a new low

Imma take the high road, take the high road, take the high road

As Wetzel dominates the year-end airwaves, he's also spreading holiday cheer with the recent release of his new holiday EP, Koe Wetzel Presents...Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2. Featuring four new reimagined classics, the project continues a tradition that Wetzel's began last year, now boasting seven songs total. This holiday spirit will come alive later this week when Wetzel takes the stage for two special shows in his home state of Texas for Wetzel's Wonderland Live, set for Friday, Dec. 27 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and Saturday, Dec. 28 at Moody Center in Austin.

