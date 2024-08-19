New Nashville Reunion Tour Shows Announced

(POP) After a sold-out 2023 tour, stars of the iconic hit television series "NASHVILLE" are returning with shows in Atlanta and in Nashville. Nashville Reunion Tour will play Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy on November 22 and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 23.

The NASHVILLE Reunion Tour will feature stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, who will take the stage to perform classic songs from the series as well as their own original material.

"It's rare that an actor gets to play a dream role like Scarlett for so long," said Bowen. "Even rarer to have 'NASHVILLE'S' beautiful catalogue of music that we get to continue celebrating with audiences around the world. The live shows are an evolution of the series. We meet so many new fans of the tv show on the road, and they're out there singing right along with those who've been with us from the start, and it's such an honor for us. We have the best fans in the world."

Esten added, "It's difficult to describe the depth of feeling I have for the show 'NASHVILLE,' the character Deacon, and the amazing people that I got to work with those beautiful six years. That I get to join with some of them, sing these songs, and bring them to the people who made it all possible - the fans of 'NASHVILLE' - is a blessing I will never take for granted. I can't wait to do it again!"

With the success of last year's tour, cast member Jackson said, "I am so excited that the musical journey with the 'NASHVILLE' cast is still unfolding. We've been digging into the 'NASHVILLE' catalogue and uncovering some tunes we've never performed live together. I'm immensely grateful to be able to go on the road and perform these songs with my cast mates, our incredible band, and experience it all together with our amazingly dedicated fans."

Palladio added to those comments saying, "It never ceases to amaze me the dedication and love of the 'NASHVILLE' fans. It's a testament to the music that we still get to perform these songs and feel the love of the crowd after all this time. With the upcoming release of my debut album, it feels like the journey of 'NASHVILLE' has brought me full circle and I'm excited to be sharing my new chapter of music."

"NASHVILLE" became a TV phenomenon when it first debuted in 2012. Set against the backdrop of Nashville's music scene, the show followed the lives of Clare Bowen as Scarlett O'Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, and Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott as country music superstars, up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business.

The show's popularity grew, instantly reaching over 225 territories worldwide before its final season in 2018. Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which collectively sold millions of album units and single-track downloads around the world. "NASHVILLE" was also critically lauded with multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice award nominations.

The incredible cast embodies Music City's creative spirit and will once again take the stage together to celebrate the magic of "NASHVILLE."

Tickets for Atlanta and Nashville go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10:00 am local time.

"NASHVILLE" THE REUNION TOUR

Fri, Nov 22, 2024 // Atlanta, GA // Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat, Nov 23, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium

