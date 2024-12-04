Caylee Hammack Shares 'Blue Christmas' Performance Video

(The GreenRoom) Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack gives fans a glimpse into the studio while recording her cover of "Blue Christmas". Featuring the warm glow of Christmas lights wrapped around the studio, the video was filmed while laying the tracks for Hammack's country forward cover in Nashville.
The southern songstress' rendition of "Blue Christmas" is imbued with steel guitar twang and a yearnful warble, evoking even more of the vivid emotions the classic is best known for with a country twist.
Hammack marked the beginning of her next sonic chapter this year with the releases of "The Hill" featuring Foy Vance, "weaving in strands of Celtic and bluegrass influences with fiddle and stomping rhythms, "The Hill" highlights Hammack's ceiling-scraping, soulful warble with Vance's craggy, full-throttle vocal," (Billboard).
Then followed by her scored woman ballad "Breaking Dishes," a "personality-packed bopper" that further displays Hammack as "busting with talent and has long deserved major stardom" (Music Row).
Caylee Hammack Gives 'Blue Christmas' A Country Makeover
