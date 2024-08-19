.

The Story So Far Announce I Want To Disappear Tour

08-19-2024
The Story So Far Announce I Want To Disappear Tour

(Live Nation) The Story So Far has just announced a U.S. fall tour celebrating their latest album release, I Want To Disappear. Supporting them on this Live Nation headlining tour are Superheaven and Koyo.

They will be making stops across the country, kicking off on November 21 in Nashville and visiting major cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Brooklyn, Orlando, and Houston, among others. They will close out the tour on December 14 in San Francisco.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 21 at 10am local time, sign up now HERE. The general on-sale will begin Friday, August 23 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

The Story So Far North America Tour Dates
November 21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
November 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*
November 24 - Buffalo, NY - RiverWorks
November 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
November 27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
December 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
December 4 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
December 6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
December 7 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
December 8 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Factory
December 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
December 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

*Not a Live Nation tour date.

Related Stories
The Story So Far Announce I Want To Disappear Tour

Four Year Strong Announce Fall 2024 US Headline Tour

The Story So Far Release New Album 'I Want To Disappear'

Watch The Story So Far's 'All this Time' Lyric Video

The Story So Far Share 'Letterman' Video To Announce New Album

News > The Story So Far

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rare David Lee Roth Song Gets Animated Video- Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show- more

Jack Russell Tribute Concert Announced- Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died- more

Day In Country

Post Malone Surprise Releases Expanded 'F-1 Trillion' Album- Nate Smith Scores Record-Breaking 3rd Consecutive Multi-Week No. 1- Kenny Chesney- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report

Latest News

Rare David Lee Roth Song Gets Animated Video

Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show

Mark Weiss Talks About His Classic Photos of Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy Kilmister, and Joan Jett

Tommy Vext Filling In On Vocals For Ill Nino's 25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour

Watch Frank Turner's 'Somewhere Inbetween' Video

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 'In Through the Out Door' 45th Anniversary

Maximo Park Stream 'Quiz Show Clue' And Reveal Album Launch Shows

The Story So Far Announce I Want To Disappear Tour