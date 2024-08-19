The Story So Far Announce I Want To Disappear Tour

(Live Nation) The Story So Far has just announced a U.S. fall tour celebrating their latest album release, I Want To Disappear. Supporting them on this Live Nation headlining tour are Superheaven and Koyo.
They will be making stops across the country, kicking off on November 21 in Nashville and visiting major cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Brooklyn, Orlando, and Houston, among others. They will close out the tour on December 14 in San Francisco.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 21 at 10am local time, sign up now HERE. The general on-sale will begin Friday, August 23 at 10am local time at livenation.com.
The Story So Far North America Tour Dates
November 21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
November 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*
November 24 - Buffalo, NY - RiverWorks
November 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
November 27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
December 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
December 4 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
December 6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
December 7 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
December 8 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Factory
December 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
December 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
*Not a Live Nation tour date.
