The Offspring Share Surprise Jam With Yungblud

(fcc) This weekend, The Offspring surprised the crowd at Open Air Gampel in Switzerland with none other than Yungblud. The alt rocker joined the band for a performance of their song "Self Esteem" off their album SMASH.

Not only did Yungblud join the band onstage for the song, but he hyped up the crowd by jumping offstage and onto the barrier all while singing along! This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 6x Platinum album and the collaboration with Yungblud is just one of many this year already.

Previously the band broke the internet when they were joined by Ed Sheeran to perform one of his favorite songs "Million Miles Away." Sheeran not only said he was a massive fan of the band's but also has a tattoo inspired by their album Conspiracy of One.

Then at Starmus Festival, The Offspring were joined by music industry legend - Queen's own Brian May and The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of The Offspring's "Gone Away" but a cover of Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy."

All of this excitement is in advance of their upcoming album SUPERCHARGED out October 11th via Concord Records. The band has already released two killer tracks off of the album including "Make It All Right" (which is already Top 5 on Billboard Alternative & Mainstream Rock Charts) and "Light It Up."

