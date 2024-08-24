Miranda Lambert Previews 'Postcards from Texas' With Surprise Austin Show

(EBM) When the marquee outside legendary BBQ joint and live music venue Stubb's Austin revealed a surprise message early Friday morning - MIRANDA LAMBERT TONIGHT AT 6PM - it didn't take long for fans to race to the downtown establishment. With the line winding around the block and reaching capacity well ahead of the time the box office opened at noon, the lucky fans who made it there first were in for an unforgettable evening with a Lone Star icon come home.

In addition to lead single "Wranglers," liberated anthem "Dammit Randy," humorous shuffle "Alimony" and free-spirited ballad "No Man's Land," fans were also treated to an early preview of several other songs off Postcards from Texas: "Bitch On The Sauce (Just Drunk)," "Looking Back On Luckenbach," "Armadillo" and "Wildfire."

The event marked almost exactly 20 years to the day since Lambert played her very first label showcase at Stubb's on Aug. 28, 2004, making for a full circle homecoming as she celebrated this next chapter in music.

"I have a brand new album, and I have the same fire that I had 20 years ago at that show," reflected the the woman celebrated by Esquire as "consistent, but never predictable" and Rolling Stone as "country's most ambitious artist" from the stage, adding of the setting, "I love a honky tonk. It's how I grew up. It's in my DNA."

Always keeping a wildcard up her sleeve, Lambert further surprised fans by inviting fellow Texans and frequent collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall (her Big Loud Texas label imprint partner and Postcards coproducer) to join for a few songs from their GRAMMY-nominated West Texas acoustic album, The Marfa Tapes, including fan-favorite hit "Tequila Does."

With less than a month until the Sept. 13 arrival of her Republic Records debut, recorded just across the river from Stubb's at Austin's famed Arlyn Studios, the intimate concert in the heart of the Lone Star State served as the ultimate celebration of the 14-song musical tribute to Lambert's beloved home state.

Miranda Lambert at Stubb's Austin Set List (Aug. 23, 2024):

"Bitch on the Sauce (Just Drunk)"

"Dammit Randy"

"Looking Back on Luckenbach"

"No Man's Land"

"Armadillo"

"Wildfire"

"Alimony"

"Wranglers"

"In His Arms" with Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

"Anchor" with Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

"Amazing Grace (West Texas)" with Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

"Girls from Texas" with Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

"Tequila Does" with Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

"Bluebird"

"Geraldene"

"Gunpowder & Lead"

