Watch Tim Bowness' 'Lost Not Lost' Video

(Glass Onyon) Tim Bowness has shared a music video for his brand new track "Lost/Not Lost". The song comes from his forthcoming album, " Powder Dry," which is set for release on 13th September on Kscope.

Speaking about the single, he said "Both musically and lyrically, Lost / Not Lost is the most direct song on Powder Dry. It's a straight-ahead Electro-Pop piece with an optimistic lyric embracing escape and a spirit of abandon. It provides a sharp contrast to some of the bleak sentiments and troubled tales found elsewhere on the album. Like the rest of the music, it came together in a very natural and instinctive way. Clearly, I was in a rare good mood that day!"

Mixed by Bowness's partner in no-man, Steven Wilson, the new single is accompanied by a pulsating and vivid new video produced by Blacktide Productions. Featuring 16 pieces over its restless 40-minute duration, Tim Bowness's eighth studio album Powder Dry represents a new beginning on a new label.

A collection of acute contrasts, the album is a vibrantly accessible and wildly experimental genre-blurring assault, embracing Industrial Rock, Electro Pop, singer-songwriter directness, haunted carnival soundscapes and more.

Entirely produced, performed and written by Bowness (a first), Powder Dry was mixed (in stereo and Surround Sound) by Bowness's partner in no-man (and The Album Years podcast), Steven Wilson, who also acted as Bowness's sounding board during the mixing process.

"This is the best and most creative of all of Tim's albums." - Steven Wilson

Powder Dry tracklist:

Rock Hudson

Lost / Not Lost

When Summer Comes

Idiots At Large

A Stand-Up For The Dying

Old Crawler

Heartbreak Notes

Ghost Of A Kiss

Summer Turned

You Can Always Disappear

Powder Dry

Films Of Our Youth

This Way Now

I Was There

The Film Of Your Youth

Built To Last

