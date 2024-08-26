Watch Tim Bowness' 'Lost Not Lost' Video

(Glass Onyon) Tim Bowness has shared a music video for his brand new track "Lost/Not Lost". The song comes from his forthcoming album, " Powder Dry," which is set for release on 13th September on Kscope.
Speaking about the single, he said "Both musically and lyrically, Lost / Not Lost is the most direct song on Powder Dry. It's a straight-ahead Electro-Pop piece with an optimistic lyric embracing escape and a spirit of abandon. It provides a sharp contrast to some of the bleak sentiments and troubled tales found elsewhere on the album. Like the rest of the music, it came together in a very natural and instinctive way. Clearly, I was in a rare good mood that day!"
Mixed by Bowness's partner in no-man, Steven Wilson, the new single is accompanied by a pulsating and vivid new video produced by Blacktide Productions. Featuring 16 pieces over its restless 40-minute duration, Tim Bowness's eighth studio album Powder Dry represents a new beginning on a new label.
A collection of acute contrasts, the album is a vibrantly accessible and wildly experimental genre-blurring assault, embracing Industrial Rock, Electro Pop, singer-songwriter directness, haunted carnival soundscapes and more.
Entirely produced, performed and written by Bowness (a first), Powder Dry was mixed (in stereo and Surround Sound) by Bowness's partner in no-man (and The Album Years podcast), Steven Wilson, who also acted as Bowness's sounding board during the mixing process.
"This is the best and most creative of all of Tim's albums." - Steven Wilson
Powder Dry tracklist:
Rock Hudson
Lost / Not Lost
When Summer Comes
Idiots At Large
A Stand-Up For The Dying
Old Crawler
Heartbreak Notes
Ghost Of A Kiss
Summer Turned
You Can Always Disappear
Powder Dry
Films Of Our Youth
This Way Now
I Was There
The Film Of Your Youth
Built To Last
