Tim Bowness Giving Away New Song 'The Other Side'

Tim Bowness is giving fans an early taste of his forthcoming studio album with the released a brand new track called "The Other Side", that he is offering as a free download.

Bowness had this to say, "I hope you're all keeping safe in what is undoubtedly a difficult time for everybody. This seemed like an appropriate time for a giveaway.

"The Other Side is taken from the sessions for my forthcoming solo album (which may or may not be called Late Night Laments and may or may not be released sometime before 2054).

"While other material on the album is brand new, this song, which has been wholly re-recorded and partially re-written, originates from 1986 and marked the first collaboration between Tim and his future Plenty bandmate Brian Hulse. It is not intended to be on the final release."

Download the song here.





