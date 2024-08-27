A Day To Remember Plot North American Headline Tour

(FBR) A Day To Remember continue a banner touring year with the announcement of their next North American headline run, Couple More Shows. The multi-platinum Florida rock juggernaut will kick off the trek on October 17 at Fountainebleau in Las Vegas, NV before hitting the main stage of When We Were Young Festival on October 19 and 20.

Next up, they roll through key markets in the Midwest and on the East Coast before two monumental homecoming shows on November 9 in Jacksonville, FL and November 10 in Hollywood, FL.

The tour will feature support from August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 27 at 12pm ET, with general on-sale beginning Thursday, August 29 at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.adtr.com.

The Couple More Shows tour launches on the heels of the group's biggest North American headline run to date, The Least Anticipated Album Tour. The coast-to-coast run filled arenas and amphitheaters throughout the country, including legendary venues such as the KIA Forum in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO.

Earlier this year, A Day To Remember unleashed new single "Feedback," which arrived alongside a Jeb Hardwick-directed official music video featuring producers Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. "Feedback" is co-produced by the band's own Jeremy McKinnon alongside Fulk and Cervini, and marked the first new music from the band in two years, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Florida group.

10/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Fountainebleau Las Vegas

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival *

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival *

10/23 - Wichita, KS - Wave ICT

10/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/26 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

10/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

10/29 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

10/30 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

11/1 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

11/3 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

11/4 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

11/6 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

11/7 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

11/9 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

11/10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

