A Day To Remember Plot North American Headline Tour

(FBR) A Day To Remember continue a banner touring year with the announcement of their next North American headline run, Couple More Shows. The multi-platinum Florida rock juggernaut will kick off the trek on October 17 at Fountainebleau in Las Vegas, NV before hitting the main stage of When We Were Young Festival on October 19 and 20.
Next up, they roll through key markets in the Midwest and on the East Coast before two monumental homecoming shows on November 9 in Jacksonville, FL and November 10 in Hollywood, FL.
The tour will feature support from August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 27 at 12pm ET, with general on-sale beginning Thursday, August 29 at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.adtr.com.
The Couple More Shows tour launches on the heels of the group's biggest North American headline run to date, The Least Anticipated Album Tour. The coast-to-coast run filled arenas and amphitheaters throughout the country, including legendary venues such as the KIA Forum in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO.
Earlier this year, A Day To Remember unleashed new single "Feedback," which arrived alongside a Jeb Hardwick-directed official music video featuring producers Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. "Feedback" is co-produced by the band's own Jeremy McKinnon alongside Fulk and Cervini, and marked the first new music from the band in two years, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Florida group.
10/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Fountainebleau Las Vegas
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival *
10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival *
10/23 - Wichita, KS - Wave ICT
10/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/26 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
10/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
10/29 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena
10/30 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
11/1 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
11/3 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
11/4 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
11/6 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
11/7 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
11/9 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
11/10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Four Year Strong Announce Fall 2024 US Headline Tour
Watch A Day To Remember's 'Feedback' Video
A Day To Remember Announce The Least Anticipated Album Tour
A Day to Remember's 'For Those Who Have Heart' Set For 20th Anniversary Reissue
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour- Bruce Springsteen Addresses Retirement Tour Speculation- Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour- more
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
George Strait’s 'Cowboys And Dreamers' Coming To indie Record Stores Early- Kenny Chesney Rocks Night 3 At Gillette Stadium- more
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour
A Day To Remember Plot North American Headline Tour
The Offspring Take 'Make It All Right' To No. 1
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Launching Walking Disaster Book Tour
The dB's 'Repercussion' Set For Reissue Including Vinyl Debut
Nashville Alt-Rock Duo Lips Speak Louder Deliver 'Hype'
British Punk Band 999's 'Emergency at the Old Waldorf 1979' Coming
Singled Out: Davey Jones' Woman I Love