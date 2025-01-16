Johnny Cash Museum Nominated For Best Music Museum in America

(117) Voting is now open for USA Today's Reader's Choice Travel Awards with the Johnny Cash Museum close to securing a third consecutive victory as they are again nominated for the honor. Vote to keep the Johnny Cash Museum as 'Best Music Museum' in America here. A cornerstone of Nashville's country music legacy, the Johnny Cash Museum was proudly awarded 'Best Music Museum' in USA Today's reader voted Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, the only museum to achieve this illustrious recognition twice in a row.

Among 20 museums nominated for awards by a panel of travel experts, readers can vote once a day through the online voting portal. Voting is open until Monday, February 10. The Reader's Choice winner will be announced Wednesday, February 19.

The Johnny Cash Museum originated from owner Bill Miller's personal connection with the legendary artist, forged over five decades ago. Cash played a pivotal role in Miller's professional journey in Nashville, supporting him in developing expertise as a photographer and later enlisting his help in launching an official website. After engaging with Cash fans through the Johnny Cash Radio Show, Miller noticed a void in Nashville-a lack of a fitting tribute to the man who played a key role in putting the city on the global map. In 2013, he took the initiative to establish the Johnny Cash Museum. This museum marked the inaugural addition to Icon Entertainment & Hospitality's expansive downtown Nashville portfolio, which now spans over 100,000 square feet of commercial real estate and more than 500 employees.

